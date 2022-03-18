What Factors Affect A Lab Grown Diamond’S Quality And Price?

The Four Cs

Lab-grown Diamonds are graded on the same scale of Cut, Colour, Clarity, and Carat weight as mined Diamonds. The qualities that are graded are often described as ‘the Four Cs’.

Cut This category refers to the quality of a Diamond’s shape. Only round brilliant Diamonds receive official cut grades ranging from ‘ideal’ to ‘poor’.

Colour A perfect Diamond is colourless, though these sparkly gems actually come in a variety of hues that are graded by letter. Thus, D- to F-rated Diamonds are the rarest and highest quality because they are icy in appearance.

G-to H- (and I- to J-) rated Diamonds are nearly colourless, while K- is considered a budget-friendly, slightly coloured Diamond that goes well with yellow gold. There are more letters in the list but most reputed jewellers do not veer beyond transparent or near-transparent grades.

Clarity Diamond clarity involves assessing the small imperfections on the surface and within the stone. High-quality Diamonds are classified as F (flawless), IF (no internal flaws), VVS1 and VVS2 (flaws which are very difficult to see under 10x magnification), or VS1 and VS2 (inclusions that are difficult to see under 10x magnification).

Carat weight When it comes to carat weights, the science is simple. The bigger (heavier), the better. A typical engagement ring has a Diamond carat size of anywhere between 0.5 and one carat though celebrities usually sport 10 to 20 carats (Kim Kardashian’s stunner weighed 20 carats).

To give you an idea of how these categorisations work, take a brand like Cartier. This firm accepts brilliant-cut Diamonds that weigh over 0.3 carats and are classified as ‘Very Good’ or ‘Excellent’ on the GIA scale (GIA is the largest non-profit source of gemological knowledge in the world). As for clarity, renowned jewellery houses only opt for Diamonds between F/IF and VS2. With respect to colour, the gem should have between a D and H rating. Expect to find similar standards at houses selling mined Diamonds such as Tiffany & Co., Harry Winston, and Van Cleef & Arpels.

How Big Are Lab-Grown Diamonds?

These babies go from tiny (melee) all the way to 10 carats or more. Typically, the most popular size (owing mainly to the price factor) is smaller than two carats.

How Fast Are They To Make?

Mined Diamonds take millions of years underground to form. Lab-grown Diamonds can be made in weeks.