In terms of setting and ambiance it doesn’t get much better than this. As you enter La Reserva Club de Sotogrande, the immaculate greenery of the golf course extends outwards from the elegant clubhouse, standing a little uphill from the racquet club and lakeside beach club. A ‘beach club in the hills’, it is unique in that it overlooks the sea but isn’t positioned upon the shoreline. Instead, La Reserva Club has taken the concept a little inland, and from its location within softly undulating terrain this mesmerising venue offers fantastic views and a very calming, relaxing atmosphere imbued with the quality, service and pedigree of both Sotogrande and La Reserva Club.

The Beach extends an easy-going air of sophistication with a restaurant and panoramic terrace that look out over a sports lagoon where a series of water sports activities are on offer. But you won’t have to endure the sound of speedboats, as the craft are of the latest design and all electric. This reflects the philosophy at The Beach, where such activities mirror a beach club whose sunbeds surround a lagoon complete with sandy beach. One section is dedicated to families and even has charming food trucks where kids and grownups alike can opt for a snack or an ice cream, while for those in search of true relaxation, there is an adults-only pool and deck overlooking the lake and hills. The restaurant is the focal point at the heart of a singular complex that also incorporates an area where one can enjoy massages.

Dining at The Beach

The first part of any dining experience worth its salt is the sense of occasion accompanied by your arrival. Thanks to its setting and five-star deluxe ambiance, The Beach scores very high in this regard. Maître d’ Francisco Roldán has an extremely personable way of making you feel at home and looked after, and once positioned at the lakeside – in my view the ideal vantage point – you can sit back and prepare for a special occasion. The menu is the creation of new chef Javier Rebollo, who joined the team after working in Asia as an executive chef in highly prestigious hotels. Javier brings his passion for preparing healthy dishes, inspired by and created using the best seasonal produce, to La Reserva, where he designs dishes that perfectly complement a day at The Beach.

They draw inspiration from the nearby sea and the Andalusian hills that stretch inland from here, an offering anchored in Spanish-Mediterranean cuisine with international influences. The focus is very much on fresh, quality produce and given its location, The Beach offers deliciously light dishes that suit the summer season. A fine example of this is the carpaccio of seabass with lime, whose preparation and presentation are a study in finesse.

A vegan delight and also a fresh snack recommendable for non-vegetarians are the Vietnamese spring rolls in a sweet and sour sauce. The menu immediately stands out for its clear dietary indications and options for vegetarians, as well as those with gluten and lactose intolerance. Accompanying these refreshing dishes was a crisp Larrosa Rosé from Rioja that proved a worthy companion throughout.