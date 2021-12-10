Lamborghini’s Aventador model has been around since 2011 and 2022 will be its last year of production. To celebrate the event, the Sant’Agata Bolognese sports car manufacturer is bringing us a special Aventador edition, appropriately named Ultimae, Latin for ‘final’ by some definitions.
Lamborghini’s Aventador model has been around since 2011 and 2022 will be its last year of production. To celebrate the event, the Sant’Agata Bolognese sports car manufacturer is bringing us a special Aventador edition, appropriately named Ultimae, Latin for ‘final’ by some definitions.
The Aventador Ultimae will be built in limited numbers and might well be something of a swansong for hypercars with internal combustion engines. The Ultimae unashamedly uses a big V-12 and it doesn’t even need turbochargers to attain 780-horsepower and the ability to top 100 km/h in just 2.8-seconds. The next generation of hypercars will almost certainly use electric motors, either on their own or to boost smaller IC engines.
Lamborghini has a long history of producing seriously dramatic-looking sports cars and the Aventador has carried on this tradition in fine style. The Ultimae does not set out to differentiate too radically from the basic Aventador and exterior styling tweaks are minimal. Lamborghini design has long involved angular cues rather that curves and Aventador styling can be described as more origami than organic. Italy has unique talents when it comes to designing almost anything and although Lamborghini has been part of Audi AG for many years, the German carmaker has thankfully never appeared to try and influence the company’s stylists. That said, there is certainly Audi DNA when it comes to engineering and few buyers will complain about that. Audi’s expertise in all-wheel drive systems has been especially beneficial to Lamborghini.
Technically, the Ultimae does not break any new ground for this class of car. The big V-12 is mid-mounted and all four wheels are driven, an important feature with power like this on tap. There’s not much use having 780 horses available if you can’t get the power to the road effectively. As with other Lamborghinis, this aspect is very effectively taken care of and quite possibly, Audi’s Quattro expertise came in handy here. Sad to say, V-12 engines are quietly disappearing from the spec sheets of the world’s fine cars so it’s good to see Lambo perpetuating the use of a twelve-banger, at least for now.
Other highlights of the Ultimae spec sheet include all the goodies you’d expect in a car in this lofty class. Included are carbon-ceramic brakes, rear-wheel steering managed by the drive select mode, electronic stability control, again managed by driving mode choice, and Pirelli P Zero Corsa tyres for optimal grip. Underpinning the wild bodywork is a carbon fibre monocoque with aluminium front and rear frames. The bodywork itself combines carbon fibre with aluminium to create a rigid and lightweight structure. A rear spoiler is electronically operated and uses three set positions. To round off the Ultimae’s highly effective aerodynamics is an underbody that is completely panelled.
There’s a lot of carbon fibre used in the interior and this certainly adds to what might be called ‘hypercar ambiance.’
Once the driver is threaded into the cockpit via the scissor doors, it’s a comfortable and practical place to spend even a lengthy road trip. Instrumentation is all-digital and the panel changes according to which drive mode is selected – Strada, Sport or Corsa. A roadster variant has a removable roof panel to create something close to a convertible experience, though this is a little challenging. Luggage space is understandably limited so owners will need to pack lightly for a weekend away.
With exotic sports car manufacturers working flat out on electrification, the highly desirable Aventador Ultimae is certainly one of a dying breed but it’s great to see Lamborghini exit the world of ultra-powerful V-12s with a flourish. There’ll be a successor of course and there’s little doubt that it will be at least a hybrid, but until that arrives, the Ultimae fills the gap in superlative style.
ENGINE 780-horsepower V-12.
TRANSMISSION Electronic all-wheel drive 7-speed auto.
ACCELERATION Zero to 100 km/h in 2.8-seconds.
TOP SPEED 355 km/h.
I LIKED Other-worldly performance from mighty V-12 engine. Dramatic styling that will remain fresh and contemporary for many years. Limited production hypercars have proved to be sound investments.
I DIDN’T LIKE Poor oddments stowage in the cockpit. Minimal luggage capacity. Roadster roof could be easier to remove and deploy.
MARKET ALTERNATIVES McLaren 765 LT, Ferrari SF90 Stradale, Porsche 911 GT3, Mercedes-AMG GT Black Series.
WHO DRIVES ONE? Well-funded enthusiasts who want to experience what might be the last of the V-12 hypercars. Savvy collectors aiming to enjoy their Lamborghini while it quietly rises in value on the collector market.
PRICE AND AVAILABILITY Available now at approximately €430.000.
INFO
This article is sponsored by C. De Salamanca, official dealers for Bentley, Ferrari, Aston Martin, Jaguar & Land Rover.
Tel: (+34) 952 785 250.
www.cdesalamanca.com