The Aventador Ultimae will be built in limited numbers and might well be something of a swansong for hypercars with internal combustion engines. The Ultimae unashamedly uses a big V-12 and it doesn’t even need turbochargers to attain 780-horsepower and the ability to top 100 km/h in just 2.8-seconds. The next generation of hypercars will almost certainly use electric motors, either on their own or to boost smaller IC engines.

Lamborghini has a long history of producing seriously dramatic-looking sports cars and the Aventador has carried on this tradition in fine style. The Ultimae does not set out to differentiate too radically from the basic Aventador and exterior styling tweaks are minimal. Lamborghini design has long involved angular cues rather that curves and Aventador styling can be described as more origami than organic. Italy has unique talents when it comes to designing almost anything and although Lamborghini has been part of Audi AG for many years, the German carmaker has thankfully never appeared to try and influence the company’s stylists. That said, there is certainly Audi DNA when it comes to engineering and few buyers will complain about that. Audi’s expertise in all-wheel drive systems has been especially beneficial to Lamborghini.