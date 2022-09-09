The original Countach was built until 1990 and then shelved for a succession of other models from the Italian carmaker. Most of us thought we’d never see anything like it again, but Lamborghini sprang something of a surprise recently by announcing a Countach for the next generation, though it has almost no links with the original car at all. Lamborghini survived a complex corporate history since the Countach years, but is now a stable and prosperous operation under the wing of Audi AG.

The new Countach LPI 800-4, of which Lamborghini will build only 112, brings the old model into the electrified age and uses a hybrid drivetrain. Expectedly, the price tag will be high but orders have been brisk nonetheless.

Impressively, styling is very close to that of the old Bertone car, right down to a louvered rear window that’s almost impossible to see out of. Major cues, apart from the flat surfaces, are huge side vents for the mighty V-12, side ‘gills’ behind the side windows, scissor doors and headlights very much like those of the 1974 car. In many ways, the highly contemporary new version shows how advanced Bertone was with his design efforts back in the early 1970s.