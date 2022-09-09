When Lamborghini launched its original Countach at the Geneva Salon in 1974 it was an immediate sensation. We’d all seen supercars before, but this one was different. Gone were the usual organic, flowing lines, replaced by multi-faceted bodywork that made it look more like a stealth fighter than a sports car. Quite simply, the scissor-doored, wedge-shaped car looked like nothing else on the road at the time and the public loved it.
Words Tony Whitney, Photography Courtesy Of Lamborghini
The original Countach was built until 1990 and then shelved for a succession of other models from the Italian carmaker. Most of us thought we’d never see anything like it again, but Lamborghini sprang something of a surprise recently by announcing a Countach for the next generation, though it has almost no links with the original car at all. Lamborghini survived a complex corporate history since the Countach years, but is now a stable and prosperous operation under the wing of Audi AG.
The new Countach LPI 800-4, of which Lamborghini will build only 112, brings the old model into the electrified age and uses a hybrid drivetrain. Expectedly, the price tag will be high but orders have been brisk nonetheless.
Impressively, styling is very close to that of the old Bertone car, right down to a louvered rear window that’s almost impossible to see out of. Major cues, apart from the flat surfaces, are huge side vents for the mighty V-12, side ‘gills’ behind the side windows, scissor doors and headlights very much like those of the 1974 car. In many ways, the highly contemporary new version shows how advanced Bertone was with his design efforts back in the early 1970s.
The original car was built from aluminium alloy, but with the new car the monocoque chassis and all the body panels are fabricated from carbon fibre, maximising lightness and ensuring stiffness. A structure like this makes a huge contribution towards optimal handling and responsiveness. Advanced technology features around the bodywork include 3D printed movable air vents and a photocromatic roof that can be changed from solid to transparent at the touch of a button. This car draws extensively on the technology of the 21st century just about everywhere.
The engine is straightforward and well-tried – a 780-horsepower V-12 that provides massive power and torque without recourse to a turbocharger. It’s integrated with a 48-volt electric motor and drives all four wheels. The electric motor contributes an added 34-horsepower and is directly mounted on the 7-speed automatic gearbox.
Any Lamborghini is a total delight to climb into, but the Countach raises it all to a higher level. It takes a few design cues from the original Countach, but they’re not easy to spot. Almost all the interior is trimmed in a very luxurious leather.
The geometric stitching adds an interesting touch and is said to reflect the old car’s ‘1970s optimism and technology.’ At the centre is an 8.4-inch touchscreen unique to the new car. Press a button marked ‘Style’ and you’ll hear a commentary on the Countach design philosophy.
This very expensive sports car certainly bristles with intriguing features and stands apart, even from other Lamborghinis. The carmaker claims that the Countach is the patriarch of modern super sports car design, and who’s to argue with that?
ENGINE: Hybrid with 6.5-litre V-12 and 48-volt electric motor. 780-horsepower.
TRANSMISSION: 7-speed automatic with manual override.
ACCELERATION: Zero To 100 Km/H In 2.8-Seconds.
TOP SPEED: 355-Km/H.
I LIKED: As good an interpretation of the modern hypercar as it’s possible to achieve. Cleverly sympathetic rework of the original Countach that still has plenty of its own styling cues. Astonishing performance and handling.
I DIDN’T LIKE: Hyper car, hyper price tag, though expected.
MARKET ALTERNATIVES: Aston Martin Valhalla, McLaren Speedtail, Ferrari 296 GTB, Mercedes AMG One.
WHO DRIVES ONE? Lamborghini enthusiasts with considerable means who perhaps own one of the original cars and would like to have a new version sitting alongside it in the garage.
PRICE AND AVAILABILITY: Not officially announced, but will be approximately 2.6-million euros. Orders now being placed.