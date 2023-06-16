For starters, it is not a dedicated electric vehicle as might have been expected. It’s a plug-in hybrid (PHEV) and at its heart is a very traditional Lamborghini mid-mounted petrol-fuelled V-12 boosted by three electric motors. Lamborghini describes the car as a ‘high performance electrified vehicle,’ rather than a PHEV. There are many automotive analysts who regard plug-in hybrids as the best of all worlds and few enthusiasts will complain about the whopping 1001-horsepower generated by the (non-turbo) V-12 and its trio of electric motors. The Revuelto is the most powerful Lamborghini ever built and even upstages the Ferrari Stradale PHEV. Two of the electric motors power the front wheels so this is an all-wheel drive vehicle. Lamborghini was a pioneer with AWD supercars and was marketing them long before most rivals.

The Revuelto name, as with most Lamborghini models over the decades, comes from that of a fighting bull, though few but aficionados are likely to know that. Lamborghini’s iconic nameplate has always depicted a fierce bovine. It’s no surprise that the Revuelto’s bodywork is as striking and as head-turning as they come. As many observers have noted, it uses design cues from several Lamborghinis over the years right back to the fabled Countach. Thankfully, this approach has not created a discordant look and certainly the car is more than a match for many of its competitors as far as styling goes. The magnificent V-12 can be viewed through a glass panel just behind the cabin. It’s doubtful whether electric motors will ever be enjoyed in quite the same way.