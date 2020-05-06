THE ULTIMATE FAMILY HOME

The entrance into the villa provides a taste of what is to come, with large lacquered black doors opening up to an open-plan formal entrance hall that leads to a gorgeous living area. The latter similarly blends a sense of formal refinement with a welcoming and comfortable feel, thanks in part to a large, cosseting sofa and a cosy wood-burning fireplace set behind glass and topped by a large, modern Carrara marble mantelpiece. Fine silk carpets, top quality furnishing and a gentle colour palette complete a design in which form and function come together in a perfect match.

Recessed lighting creates an ambience in the evening, yet glide open the sliding doors and the lounge area extends outwards onto a delightful covered terrace with fine quality natural rattan lounge furniture, rustic chic tables and a dining space overlooking the pool and sundeck. It’s a wonderful spot from which to enjoy the sunset and watch the sky turn early evening blue, as you enjoy an outdoor meal on the impressive stone table. Sophie has eschewed modern minimalism for a more natural look and feel that is however fresh and contemporary.

The elegant dining room is a study in cosy, comfortable formality, featuring a blend of the finest quality carpeting, soft lighting and a mix of earthy tones set against sleek white. Elaborate, yet light and certainly warm and relaxing, it does what a dining room of this kind should do – create a space where diners can socialise and enjoy themselves in a cosseting setting. Close by is the impressive modern kitchen, which apart from featuring the finest home appliances and being capable of catering for large numbers also blends style and convenience complete with its own snug lounge area with TV.

A large informal dining table extends from the cooking island in a space that is at once contemporary and streamlined, yet also solid and natural, sporting not the more typical shiny white or black lacquered cabinetry, but medium-toned modern matt wood. The six-bedroom suites are spacious, beautifully appointed and feature luxurious bathrooms, but the master suite, with sumptuous his and hers bathrooms and dressing areas, is something truly special, with direct access to the large first floor terrace whose delightful lounging spots surrounded by the garden’s greenery frame views to the nearby sea. A uniquely tasteful home in Marbella’s finest location!

WORDS MICHEL CRUZ PHOTOGRAPHY COURTESY OF CALLUM SWAN REALTY

Urb. Las Torres del Marbella Club, Local 1, Blvd. Principe Alfonso de Hohenlohe, Marbella. Tel: (+34) 952 810 608. info@callumswan.com www.callumswanrealty.com

Read more articles about luxury properties here