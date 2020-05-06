SHARE THIS ARTICLE ♥
The best locations deserve the best properties. It’s a golden rule of real estate, and if this beautifully styled villa is anything to go by, one that certainly applies on the Golden Mile.
Most of us know that the Golden Mile is regarded as the top address in Marbella. Those familiar with it will also be aware of the fact that this area, marked by its long, elegant boulevard, can be broken down into various sub-sections, and of these the properties on the sea-facing side of the road are the most sought-after.
What very few people know, however, is that within it, the homes surrounding Las Torres de Marbella Club represent the crème de la crème, making this quite literally the best street in town. You wouldn’t know this because for all its central location between Marbella town, Puerto Banús and Nueva Andalucía, Las Torres de Marbella Club is a private, gated street with 24-hour security in a most secluded part of the Golden Mile right by the beach, which is just a few steps away. In terms of location, location, location, it doesn’t get any better than this, a spot that is private and secluded yet also near the shore and all amenities. This, together with the properties that line it, makes Las Torres a little-known but outstanding strip of real estate.
MODERNITY IN A PRIME SETTING
Another golden rule of real estate is that the best locations are taken first, and although the properties within them may age over time, it is the land that gains in and represents the greatest value. Las Torres de Marbella Club is a prime example of this, and over the past few years we’ve seen the older villas here being bought and renovated, or in many cases completely rebuilt. The result is a collection of beautifully designed contemporary villas that retain much of the charm of the original homes, but combine this with up-to-date amenities and style in an inimitable setting.
Within Las Torres de Marbella Club, Villa Amapola is a tastefully reconstructed modern home with a strong Mediterranean feel at a short stroll from the Golden Mile’s beaches. It represents one of the last properties available on a sizeable plot here, where the larger estates are found nearer the seafront. Built over two levels, above ground only, this is a beautiful villa of unique quality and features in arguably the best location in Marbella, where homes of this kind are snapped up and do not reappear on the market for many years. In that sense, Villa Amapola is an opportunity.
A SENSE OF TASTE
Completely rebuilt to the latest technical standards and fitted with the best in today’s modern comforts and amenities, the villa also respects the layout of the original property – a rare feature in an area with such high land values. This means that, while being new, Villa Amapola exudes the charm of a classic Marbella villa, and this is a thing to cherish. The sense of arrival is discreet and subtle, but all the more impressive for it, with a stone-cobbled driveway that leads to a garage block for three cars. Ambient lighting and landscaping add to the clean, gentle lines of the villa, which stands out nicely against a backdrop of tall, mature trees and the peak of La Concha Mountain. The sloping, tiled Mediterranean roofline further softens the aspect of the house in an age where we’re used to jagged-edged geometry. It is a study in subtlety and harmony, in a manner that belies the fact that this six-bedroom villa offers 800m2 of built space – surrounded by a manicured mature green garden on a level plot. The redesign and reconstruction of the villa is the work of father and son team, Marcos and Maurice Sainz of MS Design Studios, and it tells in the distribution of living spaces, the use of light to create an ambience, and the palette created for the interior designer to weave their magic — in this case Sophie Patterson, a leading London designer who specialises in Mayfair, Holland Park and Belgravia properties. Together, they have created a home that is at once imposing, welcoming, stylish, comfortable and sophisticated.
THE ULTIMATE FAMILY HOME
The entrance into the villa provides a taste of what is to come, with large lacquered black doors opening up to an open-plan formal entrance hall that leads to a gorgeous living area. The latter similarly blends a sense of formal refinement with a welcoming and comfortable feel, thanks in part to a large, cosseting sofa and a cosy wood-burning fireplace set behind glass and topped by a large, modern Carrara marble mantelpiece. Fine silk carpets, top quality furnishing and a gentle colour palette complete a design in which form and function come together in a perfect match.
Recessed lighting creates an ambience in the evening, yet glide open the sliding doors and the lounge area extends outwards onto a delightful covered terrace with fine quality natural rattan lounge furniture, rustic chic tables and a dining space overlooking the pool and sundeck. It’s a wonderful spot from which to enjoy the sunset and watch the sky turn early evening blue, as you enjoy an outdoor meal on the impressive stone table. Sophie has eschewed modern minimalism for a more natural look and feel that is however fresh and contemporary.
The elegant dining room is a study in cosy, comfortable formality, featuring a blend of the finest quality carpeting, soft lighting and a mix of earthy tones set against sleek white. Elaborate, yet light and certainly warm and relaxing, it does what a dining room of this kind should do – create a space where diners can socialise and enjoy themselves in a cosseting setting. Close by is the impressive modern kitchen, which apart from featuring the finest home appliances and being capable of catering for large numbers also blends style and convenience complete with its own snug lounge area with TV.
A large informal dining table extends from the cooking island in a space that is at once contemporary and streamlined, yet also solid and natural, sporting not the more typical shiny white or black lacquered cabinetry, but medium-toned modern matt wood. The six-bedroom suites are spacious, beautifully appointed and feature luxurious bathrooms, but the master suite, with sumptuous his and hers bathrooms and dressing areas, is something truly special, with direct access to the large first floor terrace whose delightful lounging spots surrounded by the garden’s greenery frame views to the nearby sea. A uniquely tasteful home in Marbella’s finest location!
WORDS MICHEL CRUZ PHOTOGRAPHY COURTESY OF CALLUM SWAN REALTY
Urb. Las Torres del Marbella Club, Local 1, Blvd. Principe Alfonso de Hohenlohe, Marbella. Tel: (+34) 952 810 608. info@callumswan.com www.callumswanrealty.com