The Sphere stands squarely in Paradise, just east of the famous Las Vegas Strip, from where it’s drawing all of the attention to it right now. By day this 157-metre wide and 112-metre high dome looks impressive enough, but it is when the lights come on that this thing begins to shine like no other. You see, where the surrounding resort hotels, casinos and commercial/leisure centres rely on bright lights and towering jets of illuminated water, The Sphere takes the concept of lighting up the town to a whole new dimension. In fact, at night it looks like a giant spaceship that has descended to earth – but a friendly one!

The difference is in the detail, as it is not individual lights or projected illumination that brings this baby to life, but the 54,000m2 of LED displays that span its rounded surface. Not only is their resolution stupendous and way beyond normal lighting, but it becomes the gigantic living, breathing canvas for digitally created artwork of any kind – from standing images and art to moving and evolving ones. The Sphere can therefore be anything you want it to be, from a giant advertising board to a commercial message or indeed a mesmerising visual display that is a work of art in its own right.