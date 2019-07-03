Design Your Own Furniture

The brand takes the bespoke concept a step further yet with a rather unique service that enables people to develop their own one-off designs and have them made by a professional furniture manufacturer. “More and more, clients in the upper end of the market want personalised home styling solutions, and from the detailed brief they give us regarding colours, textures, materials and finishes has come a service that even allows them to become their own furniture designers and to create – usually in combination with our team – their very own unique pieces,” says Vasco. It’s an idea that naturally comes at a price but which has caught on strongly among discerning buyers frustrated with having to ‘buy off the shelf’ and not always finding exactly what they have in mind.

Now you can mix and match predesigned collections with your own signature pieces, giving full vent to your creativity and creating a style that is yours only. “It all comes from the vision of the founder of Laskasas to go out on a limb and develop a brand with a distinct identity of modern yet timeless design. In what we do we aim to find the balance between tradition and modern style; handmade craftsmanship and innovation, and this is part of what marks Laskasas as a brand and shapes our creative spirit.” In other words, realising beautifully styled design solutions is one of the firm’s defining characteristics, and it finds its ultimate expression in an innovative new level of customisation and affordable collection options that come hand-in-hand with European standards of quality.

“We distinguish ourselves and have built our success with a timeless design style and a flexible way of working that is making a name for itself. The projects we have completed in Marbella in recent years, and the loyal repeat business they generated formed the basis for expanding into the local market as it has done in other parts of the world, and we’re excited to be able to now have a permanent presence here and offer the Laskasas style and touch with the full support of a showroom and interior studio.”

Laskasas Av. Playa del Duque, Edif. Málaga, Local 1 B & C, Puerto Banús, Marbella. Tel: 682 116 509.

www.laskasas.com