German Myths

Germany may dominate the modern car world with luxury brands such as Mercedes, BMW, Porsche and Audi, but these are not the only German makes that have made waves.

Except for Mercedes, the other top names of today are relative newcomers. Audi is, in fact, the product of the coming together of some top German car manufacturers of the past. In the latter 1930s, the silver arrows of Auto Union dominated the racing world. A taste of the engineering prowess for which Germany has since become world famous. Even earlier, Horch limousines were serious competition for Mercedes. It was only a few years ago that the latter revived the mythical Maybach name, now reserved for its most luxurious limousines. One of these decadent vehicles will set you back over half a million euros. Though in the immediate post-war era the pretty Borgward Isabella was almost just as desirable.

Together, manufacturers like this have shown the world what Germany can do in terms of design, craftsmanship and innovative thinking. Yet if there is one current make that symbolises the German technical ‘Vorsprung durch Technik’ it has to be Audi. A company whose roots lie in the performance of Auto Union and the ground-breaking tech and design of NSU. Their last great model, the NSU Ro80, was an amazing car that was far ahead of its time. Audi still benefits from the technology it inherited from the NSU engineers.