LIGHT IN THE DARK AGES

In the beginning, artists played with fire, gold and glass.

Cave Cartoons

Prehistoric rock artists didn’t only need firelight to see what they were doing. Clay fire pots (early oil lamps) unearthed this century reinforce the theory that our ancestors used strategic lighting to animate their bison and deer. Flames flickering over multiple images of animals had a strobing effect, creating the illusion of one single animal running, the way cartoons are made. The original Flintstones home movies!

Divine Light

Gold has symbolised divinity since the ancient Egyptians spotted gold nuggets twinkling under the waters of the Nile. As brilliant as the sun they worshipped, as eternal as the reincarnation they hoped to attain, the Pharaohs paid homage to their Gods with golden idols and made sure they were buried with plenty of carats to pay their passage into the next life. Tutankhamen’s gold and lapis lazuli funeral mask weighs 10 kilos. Styled on the underworld god Osiris but with the facial features of the young King, its detail proves the mettle of artists of the time.

Art continued to be created for the glory of God throughout the Dark Ages. Christian monks captured saintly light in their illuminated manuscripts with gold leaf which shimmered as the pages were turned, and artists festooned their frescoes with golden halos.