Handling was developed to maximise the full capabilities of the engine and motors and is very predictable and stable. The LC models have a front-engine, rear-wheel-drive layout. Buyers not wishing to go the hybrid route can get this Lexus with a 5.0-litre V-8, also with a 10-speed transmission.

Get behind the wheel of this impressive grand tourer and you’ll soon grasp that Lexus intended the driver to feel very much part of the car. The seats are super-grippy and supportive and there’s a great feeling of security, even when a corner is taken very fast. Lexus does a great job with seating and even on a very long run, you still feel comfortable and relaxed. Adding to the fun is a Mark Levinson 13-speaker sound system that was specifically tuned to the interior of the LC.

One big bonus with buying any Lexus is the creditable reputation the maker has for quality, durability, longevity and good resale value. This is a GT that nobody should worry about on a long cross-Europe drive – not something that can be said about every upscale sports car.

There are few better ways of making a ‘green’ statement while sacrificing nothing in terms of sheer performance and downright driving enjoyment. That alone is a good reason for buying this outstanding Lexus. Looking around the industry it seems that almost all sports car builders are working on hybrid or EV designs and most of them will regard the LC 500h as something of a benchmark.

ENGINE: 3.5-litre V-6 plus electric motors, 354-horsepower combined.

TRANSMISSION: 10-speed automatic with shift paddles.

ACCELERATION: Zero to 100 km/h 4.5-seconds.

TOP SPEED: 270 km/h. I LIKED: Superb styling with numerous attractive design cues. Thrilling performance with lots of torque from the hybrid drivetrain. Great seating and driving position.

I DIDN’T LIKE: As with just about all grand tourers, interior stowage space is limited.

MARKET ALTERNATIVES: Almost no direct competition right now, but many alternative drivetrain GTs are under development.

WHO DRIVES ONE? Sports car lovers who want to make a statement about environmental concerns while not giving up on style and performance. GT owners who’ve had reliability problems with other makes on long runs.

PRICE AND AVAILABILITY: Available now. LCs start at €120.000.

WORDS TONY WHITNEY PHOTOGRAPHY COURTESY OF LEXUS