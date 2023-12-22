You have to experience Fado. I went to Sr Vinho (www.srvinho.com) on Rua do Meio à Lapa. It’s hard to say why it’s so popular with the Japanese and the Dutch. And no one really knows how it started. Similar in expressive intensity to both the tango of Buenos Aires and the flamenco of Seville, fado, meaning fate or destiny, aligns itself with the word saudade meaning a longing for things that were or might have been. The slaves from Brazil may have yearned for their homeland and certainly Brazilian mandolins resemble the ‘Portuguese guitars’, though they use nine rather than twelve strings. Prostitutes historically descended on tavernas wrapped in a shawl, partly as they were too poor to buy a jacket but also to protect themselves from the clutches of the audience in whose close proximity they sang these impromptu songs known as desgarradas.

I spent my first morning in Belém to see Lisbon’s main attraction, the Jerónimos Monastery. It has 16th century sprung vaults and separate conical pinnacles at the top. The church has its light coming through the stained glass, its cloisters with their unusual Manueline or ‘Late Portuguese Gothic’ rounded rather than pointed arches, and its yellow-tiled refectory. They are all enchanting in their own distinctive way.

I read a lengthy Portuguese dictionary to find words to depict the wealth of her wonderful characters. I liked janeleiro for one who spends much time at the front window, especially a young woman who is something of a coquette and certainly I witnessed an espreitadeira, a woman who spies on her neighbours. Luckily I had no reason myself to spy on and identify a pesamenteiro, one who habitually joins groups of mourners at the home of a deceased person, ostensibly to offer condolences but in reality to partake of the refreshments which they expect will be served!

I stayed at the Lapa Palace (www.lapapalace.com). A study in elegance, this perfectly pink hotel has the feel of a well-run private house with fresh flowers, polished tables, and telepathic staff in their traditional multi-buttoned uniforms who went the extra mile or more in helping me secure a particular coat from a local shop. And wonderful at breakfast to enjoy those lovely pastéis de nata which are custard tarts filled with sweet egg cream and dusted with cinnamon for which the city is famous!