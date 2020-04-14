Should You Opt for Intravenous Vitamin C?

There are many studies showing the efficiency of intravenous delivery. In one study by M González et al, it was found that “Vitamin C is an efficient antioxidant, and possesses anti-viral activity. Vitamin C supplemented orally has its limitations in achieving high blood (i.e., plasma) levels, whereas the use of intravenous vitamin C (IVC) can reach blood levels that possess distinct clinical and pharmacological advantages.

Vitamin C is absorbed in the gastrointestinal tract, where the body metabolises a limited amount and the rest is excreted through the kidneys. However, if the vitamin is administered intravenously, it can reach plasma concentrations that are 30 to 70 times higher than the oral pathway.” In this case, IV-delivered Vitamin C was used to treat a patient with a viral disease for which there was no vaccine. Liposomal Vitamin C can bridge the gap between traditional and IV-delivered Vitamin C, since it ensures immediate and full delivery of nutrients to cells, evading nutrient loss and excretion as occurs with traditional Vitamin C.

Of course, if you do not have access to liposomal Vitamin C right now, you can still boost your immunity with traditional supplements; you may simply have to take more units, more often. Always speak to a doctor to obtain advice on the right amounts you need to take throughout the day.

WORDS MARISA CUTILLAS

