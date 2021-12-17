THE STANDARD

The Standard is part of an American chain. This London hotel has a young, trendy, hip, creative and metropolitan crowd. It’s in a building that’s truly an explosive mix and contrast of textures and colours. The exterior is imposing and designed with a 70s ‘eggbox-style’ architecture. It is perfectly positioned for those exploring other parts of Europe as it’s bang opposite the cross-channel trains of Eurostar as well as the most idiosyncratic example of Victorian High Gothic grandeur that is the building to the terminus of St. Pancras.

What a place of curiosity and intrigue with a library with modern shelf categories for books such as ‘order’ and ‘chaos’, ‘hope’ and ‘darkness’ next to a sealed room for the disc jockey and nearby the drag bingo evening that’s among the programme of fun events.

Of the 266 rooms on ten floors, there’s a healthy selection ranging from Cosy Core (windowless) rooms to terraced suites with outdoor bathtubs at the top with floor-to-ceiling glass walls. It’s all about layers of differing creations. The décor is a wonderful medley of offerings both modern and retro. No space is left without some creative imput. The elements all come into play: air, fire, earth and water. Maximal not minimal.

I ate at the Double Standard restaurant, spread across two large rooms and three areas of alfresco dining with greenery, pit fires and heaters. It felt full of surprises and totally engaged me. On the tenth and top floor is Decimo, a Spanish-Mexican restaurant offering a fine-dining tapas menu. What a stunning room and lots of ambient jazz music. There’s even a groovy outdoor lift to the roof terrace with its lovely views of the city. It’s fun and funky.

www.standardhotels.com