The new showroom recently opened in Puerto Banús houses a collection of outdoor furniture pieces and accessories that in many ways shines a new light on the decoration of terraces, gardens and other outdoor home areas. Featuring a diversity of styles and finishes from a choice of 22 different collections, the core offering consists of outdoor lounge and dining sets, side tables, planters, lighting, sun loungers, Balinese beds and even cabanas.

What sets Loriini apart as a brand is already visible in the design of the collections described above, and while they can range from lighter to solid, in texture, finish and colour tone, as well as in design style and detailing, all Loriini products come from the same source of inspiration: a philosophy of concept and production that is rooted in a love for nature, the raw materials it produces, and the crafting thereof by the artisan’s touch.

“Loriini is a modern company but one that cherishes the tradition of craftsmanship and wishes to merge it with modern technologies and possibilities,” says Jessica Finney, who runs the brand in Marbella and Spain with Octavius Kaczor. “The designs may vary from retro-chic to very modern, but quality is at the heart of what Loriini produces because this is a brand that does not compromise on prestige and values.”