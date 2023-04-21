The fusion of craftsmanship and modern design leads to great things, for the first imbues the product with a passion for quality and the second adds a sleek, sophisticated visual impact. Loriini brings this unbeatable combination to outdoor furniture with a fresh new collection launch in Marbella.
Words Michel Cruz, Photography Courtesy of Loriini
The new showroom recently opened in Puerto Banús houses a collection of outdoor furniture pieces and accessories that in many ways shines a new light on the decoration of terraces, gardens and other outdoor home areas. Featuring a diversity of styles and finishes from a choice of 22 different collections, the core offering consists of outdoor lounge and dining sets, side tables, planters, lighting, sun loungers, Balinese beds and even cabanas.
What sets Loriini apart as a brand is already visible in the design of the collections described above, and while they can range from lighter to solid, in texture, finish and colour tone, as well as in design style and detailing, all Loriini products come from the same source of inspiration: a philosophy of concept and production that is rooted in a love for nature, the raw materials it produces, and the crafting thereof by the artisan’s touch.
“Loriini is a modern company but one that cherishes the tradition of craftsmanship and wishes to merge it with modern technologies and possibilities,” says Jessica Finney, who runs the brand in Marbella and Spain with Octavius Kaczor. “The designs may vary from retro-chic to very modern, but quality is at the heart of what Loriini produces because this is a brand that does not compromise on prestige and values.”
Craftsmanship Meets Modern Design
Every piece within the Loriini collection is born of the same principle, beginning with the sourcing of natural wood, primarily from Robinia (False Acacia) forests in Poland. “It is a fast-growing hardwood that is not only beautiful and warm to the eye, but also solid, robust, hardwearing and resistant to the elements,” says Octavius. “Moreover, all the wood used by Loriini is certified by the FSC to be from renewable sources.”
But Loriini takes it another step further, voluntarily committing itself to being certified at every step of the processing and manufacturing cycle, including ensuring fair pay, and it is dedicated to not using chemical glues or varnishes in any part of the production. “The wood is entirely natural, yet also extremely rain, heat, sunlight and even spillage-resistant,” says Jessica, “making it possible to simply treat it lightly with the natural oils that Loriini has tried and tested over the years.”
The same is true of the fabrics, which are made from natural fibres which, without using resin coatings or other chemical treatments, will allow gentle rainwater to flow off the surface and a heavy downpour to drain out. Sunlight and heat similarly have virtually no impact on the natural colour immersion process used – and the Loriini range comes in many different tones and textural finishes. “You can even wash spilt food or drink off the fabric with a wet wipe and it will clean beautifully.”
Outdoor Furniture Good Enough To Have Inside
Environmentally sound furniture production of this kind that produces beautifully natural, weather-resistant and hardwearing outdoor collections such as those of Loriini is rare even in Europe’s largest manufacturer in the industry, but for the founders of the brand it all forms part of a commitment to natural production within a closed cycle that produces no waste. “Loriini pieces are all made in Europe to European standards of quality,” says Octavius.
“Instead of the throw-away culture of the past few decades, these items can be with you for life, offering the kind of quality and flexibility that is rare these days, as screws, legs and other pieces continue to be made and anything can be fixed when you need it to be.” Indeed, with the exception of the large cabana loungers, there is no assembly and all pieces are delivered to your home and placed in situ by professional carpenters.
“Moreover, one of us will always accompany them to ensure everything is to the client’s liking,” says Jessica. “It’s part of a true after-care commitment that fits into our philosophy. While we don’t offer our own interior design service, we do advise buyers on outdoor decoration and also work with interior designers, as well as with restaurants, hotels, spas, offices and other BUSINESS-TO-BUSINESS clients.”
Technology In Harmony With Nature
One of the finest examples of a craft-based quality ethos married to an environmental way of working and modern technology is the table top surface offered in a variety of tones and a broad range of tables within the Loriini collection. “Their look and feel makes you think of slate or the more common resin-based coating, but in reality this high-quality, hardwearing surface is produced from compressed recycled paper (HPL).”
Octavius expands, saying that no chemical glue, lacquer or paint touches the collection, and where we have been taught that this kind of environmental and health/wellbeing-oriented approach usually forms a compromise on style, or degree of functionality, the Loriini collection of outdoor furniture and accessories appears more weather-resistant and practical than its competitors, with less than 2 per cent stretch or sag in the fabrics after ten years of use.
Though there are steel and aluminium structures for additional strength and support, the pieces you touch are made of wood, so you’ll never burn yourself when you leave the furniture in the sun. Loriini blends quality and sustainability with practicality and a range of stylish designs in a way that redefines furniture in general and outdoor furniture in particular. “The range is so attractive that many of our clients actually buy the table sets for their dining rooms,” says Jessica, who is proud to bring an innovative new brand to Marbella that has already established itself to great acclaim in Northern Europe.
“We are lucky to be working with producers who are so passionate about what they design and manufacture, and the new Marbella showroom effectively launches the brand in Spain. The collection, inspired in part by architecture and engineering, is still growing, and will also include artwork sourced in collaboration with the Polish Academy of Art. Loriini is a world of possibilities for the outdoor areas of your home.”
INFO
Loriini
Marbella Showroom, Centro de Negocios Puerta de Banús, Local 13, Marbella.
Tel: (+34) 619 309 589.
store@loriini.es
www.loriini.es