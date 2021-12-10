Recipe For Success

Jill is well travelled and, over the years, has managed to recreate all of her favourite international dishes she has encountered, currently amounting to a grand total of 68 on the menu, so that diners are always spoiled for choice even if they are frequent visitors. Once a dish has been perfected, for Jill’s highly discerning palate, the kitchen staff are personally trained to be able to exactly reproduce it every time, under the watchful eye of Head Chef, Alfonso Barea Castellano.

This applies to everything on the menu and is probably unique in Marbella. You can therefore choose with confidence, safe in the knowledge that a particular favourite you have been pining for will be precisely as you remember it, and people keep returning to do this again and again.

For those who have yet to experience these delights, a tempting range of starters, salads, and soups and creams await to prepare your taste buds for the pleasures to come. We tried the Almadraba tuna tartar on a bed of avocado with toast, Asparagus au gratin and smoked salmon, and the Avocado with Norwegian prawns and cocktail sauce. We didn’t have to wait very long for these to arrive, remarkable in itself considering the premises were completely packed, and a notable silence descended on our table as we tucked into our chosen delicacies.