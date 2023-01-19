Paris Mon Amour

Our association with some European palaces began in Paris, where we stayed at the sumptuous Mandarin Oriental on rue Saint Honoré, in one of the capital’s most chic districts. It is no secret that the Parisian hotel industry remains one of the best in the world and we really weren’t disappointed. The luxury sensation was felt from the moment we entered the lobby, with a very warm welcome, a glass of Champagne and a particular attention to our desires and expectations of our stay.

Surrounded by the most beautiful luxury brands in the Saint-Honoré district, the Mandarin Oriental hotel is the perfect combination of contemporary Parisian chic with the Asian influence of the group. Our room overlooked the beautiful courtyard terrace of Bar 8, where we could enjoy a delicious lunch or aperitif in an intimate atmosphere. The restaurant has been entrusted to Thierry Marx, who revisits the best of French and Asian cuisine. The hotel’s spa by Guerlain and indoor pool of 900m2 allowed us to relax after a long day of walking through the streets of Paris.

A Parisian stay would not be perfect without a delicious afternoon tea at the iconic Hôtel Plaza Athénée located in the Montaigne district. With its impressive five-star service, this remains a must when visiting the city. Their tea-time promises you a cosy moment to taste the delicious creations and ‘Croques-Plaza’ of their pastry chef and is highly recommended after a relaxing interlude at the Spa by Dior. The service and prestige of the hotel lives up to its faithful reputation acquired over the last century.