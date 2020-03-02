Magna Cafe’s Spring/Summer menu captures all the colour and bounty of spring in an array of dishes that burst with colour and artistry. If this restaurant passes Ramsay’s test every day of the week, it is for a reason: it is the kind of place where you know that your order – be it catch of the day fish or a juicy steak – is made with the very best produce available. Traditional technique is another strong point here; everything at Maga Cafe – including all sauces – is made from scratch and visually appealing presentations always place the spotlight on the main ingredients.

Innovative flavour combinations play a starring role in Edgar’s dishes. We commenced our meal with a lobster bisque – warm and fragrant thanks to a touch of vanilla bean. Juicy pieces of lobster were served with a dill foam and we each poured an individual serving of the bisque into our designer bowls. Indeed it is worth pausing to mention that every item on the table – from the large crystal wine glasses to the designer crockery and cutlery – add sparks of elegance and style to the experience.

Another ‘to die for’ starter (I could enjoy this treat every day without tiring of it) was the artichoke carpaccio – so tender and delicate, served with tiny pieces of pata negra ham, green apple, and soy. This was a healthy yet flavour-packed choice that even those who aren’t into vegetables will probably go ga-ga over!

We enjoyed two mains, both of which sum up the magic of a dining experience at Magna Cafe. The first was plump, scarlet-hued beetroot ravioli filled with ricotta cheese, served with a sage butter and topped with toasted walnuts. ‘Wow’ is the word for this sweet and cheesy preparation. The second dish pleased us for very different reasons – one of which is tradition. It was a wild sea bass served over black Venere rice in a painstakingly made Champagne and butter sauce – so fresh, earthy, and soul-soothing.