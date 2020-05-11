A LITTLE HISTORY

Madeira was quickly settled and sugar cane planted on the volcanic slopes, most of the workers being slaves from Africa. By the end of the century Madeira was the largest producer of sugar in the world, and remained so until Brazil took over.

But by then Madeira was awash in wine, which was carried to foreign shores by vessels which found Madeira a useful stop being some way out in the Atlantic.

Then again, of course, it was America that was on the other side. Enter Christopher Columbus, who first went to Porto Santo in 1478 to buy sugar. He also married the governor’s daughter, not then, but after 1492 when he had stopped in Madeira on his voyages of discovery.

So Madeira became a stepping stone to the new world. But it was more than that, it was a sub-tropical paradise where people put down their own roots and built a delightful little country, which is today an autonomous region of Portugal.

HOW TO GET THERE

It’s actually quite a bit south of Portugal, in fact on the same latitude as Casablanca. These days, it’s just a short flight from Lisbon where the flight crews of the national airline TAP charm passengers with style and service. The better-dressed passengers, who engage with one another warmly, are mostly Madeirenses, and clearly happy to be going home.

And so they should be, for the fun starts soon after the landing, where the runway is not unlike the challenging strip at St Helena. Here you’ll find one of two statues of footballer and local boy Cristiano Ronaldo (the other of four metres height is near the harbour) and an open-air departure terrace (sign-posted as the smoking area) such as airports used to have. It is complete with bar and superb for watching close-up take-offs and landings. This is not Heathrow.

GETTING AROUND MADEIRA

Ignore the taxi drivers who charge 40 Euros one way into Funchal, and take the bus – 8 Euros return! There’s a bus stop almost across the road from the island’s most famous hotel, Reid’s, and just before that, the Savoy Palace, where I stayed. What a place this is – brand new, with big rooms, spacious balconies and wonderful sea views.

While many visitors rent cars, and deal with the twisting roads and endless tunnels, you can get around very well on local buses. There are also the hop on-hop off variety and those that take you on tours. Many are there to hike the levadas, irrigation channels which bring water down the steep volcanic slopes and are key to the cultivation of grapes and much, much more.