Classic and Traditional Reimagined

Much of the best inspiration in today’s culinary world comes from the desire to delve into tradition, culinary lore, and almost lost memories of favourite family dishes to emerge with a treasure of ingredients, techniques and flavours that can be used as the starting point for a dining experience that is modern, yet founded on hundreds of years of knowledge of and love for the bounty of the land and sea. What’s more, such cooking is modern and sophisticated but also vernacular and therefore represents the land and culture that surrounds you.

In the case of Juan Luis Fernández, the seductive mix is a modern reimagining of traditional Andalusian cuisine blended with the classic mastery of the French kitchen. The result, I can verify, is quite simply delicious, and more, for it succeeds in offering something that is novel, new and exciting to those accustomed to more mainstream types of menus. The beauty of Juanlu’s oeuvre is that it never gets silly in the way of reconstructed food that needs explaining, tiny morsels on a large plate or over-indulgently abstract cooking. This is creatively inspired food that certainly hits the spot but remains what many would call ‘real’.

Get Ready to Enjoy

The restaurant’s prime location on the Golden Mile is well utilised, with a relaxing front terrace and bar where a drink can be enjoyed before or after the meal, a cosy inside dining room with a stylish big city feel, and a large terrace with views of La Concha that offers space, ambience and elegant décor: all designed by renowned architect Jean Porsche. The menu includes snacks, a raw bar, a selection of starters, and then for a larger appetite the rotisserie and low-fat meats and fish grilled on embers, which by the way produces a beautifully soft texture and lightly smoky flavour.

There is also a daily list of ‘fresh catch of the day’ specials focused primarily on fish and seafood, and as we contemplated the options, we sipped on gorgeous freshly made peach and maracuja iced teas. The choices made, octopus and an Iberian potage, seemed familiar, and we were fairly sure that we knew what to expect, but once they came we were blown away. If you ever wonder how chefs can come up with novel dishes you’ll want to visit Maison LÚ and marvel at Juan Luis Fernández’s technical and creative mastery, for these were dishes taken to another level – the octopus fine and delicious, set on a bed of refreshing cucumber and garlic foam – while the wonderfully savoury potage was quite simply one of the most delicious soups I have ever tasted.