One of the leading property firms in the Madrid market and a longstanding presence on the Costa del Sol, Gilmar has over 40 years of experience in real estate brokerage and the commercialisation of new projects along the length of the Coast, as well as in other parts of Spain. The opening in 2020 of a Gilmar office in the heart of Málaga – close to the cathedral – reflects the company’s belief in the growing importance of Málaga as a destination for both local, national and international homebuyers and investors.

Gilmar is a specialist in luxurious homes, and has participated in the launch and commercialisation of a great diversity of premium projects across the country, so Málaga’s latest new top development is a perfect fit for a company that has already built up a strong reputation in and around Marbella. Clarity is the most recent in a series of new-build projects in the provincial capital, but where most have consisted of city apartments and the restoration of classic buildings, this landmark development presented by Gilmar is a modern gated complex that brings the Marbella style of living to Málaga.