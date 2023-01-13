We are familiar with luxurious modern developments in Marbella and other parts of the Costa del Sol, but as a rapidly rising star not only with international visitors but now also among homebuyers, Málaga is beginning to attract impressive new projects of its own. One of the most exclusive of these is Clarity, a stylish new urbanisation of 16 luxurious apartments in the city’s finest suburb, El Limonar.
Words Michel Cruz, Photography Courtesy of Clarity
One of the leading property firms in the Madrid market and a longstanding presence on the Costa del Sol, Gilmar has over 40 years of experience in real estate brokerage and the commercialisation of new projects along the length of the Coast, as well as in other parts of Spain. The opening in 2020 of a Gilmar office in the heart of Málaga – close to the cathedral – reflects the company’s belief in the growing importance of Málaga as a destination for both local, national and international homebuyers and investors.
Gilmar is a specialist in luxurious homes, and has participated in the launch and commercialisation of a great diversity of premium projects across the country, so Málaga’s latest new top development is a perfect fit for a company that has already built up a strong reputation in and around Marbella. Clarity is the most recent in a series of new-build projects in the provincial capital, but where most have consisted of city apartments and the restoration of classic buildings, this landmark development presented by Gilmar is a modern gated complex that brings the Marbella style of living to Málaga.
Of Light And Views
This boutique urbanisation of just 16 apartments and penthouses is housed in two attractively styled buildings whose low-rise architecture blends in with the classic villas and palatial homes that have taken root in El Limonar and made this the most exclusive residential area of Málaga. Situated in a privileged leafy hillside setting less than ten minutes from the beaches of Playa de La Caleta and the historic centre of town, El Limonar originally dates back to the late 19th century. Back then it was an almost country extension of the city surrounded by nature, but even today natural scenery is never far away.
From this position, Clarity enjoys a wonderful perspective, the large sunny terraces of the apartments and rooftop solariums of the penthouses overlooking the suburb and city down to the sea. At night, the lights in the Bahía de Málaga blend with those dotted on the hillside to create a mesmerising spectacle. Day and night, life at Clarity is all about sunlight and views. In this peaceful, secure and exclusive setting you enjoy privacy and tranquillity yet are also close to the very heart of this vibrant Mediterranean city that seems to just keep getting better with every passing year.
Activating The Senses
Measuring over 200 square metres, the three and four-bedroom apartments bring the kind of architectural styling, open-plan interior, build qualities and amenities typical of the Marbella area to the region’s capital – blending in this way an ideal urban and resort way of life that is hard to better. The high-end specification of these boutique homes includes quality materials and top brands, as well as spacious indoor and outdoor living areas that offer a variety of seating and dining zones, making the most of the rather spectacular views to be enjoyed here.
The gated community also enjoys Marbella-style amenities such as manicured gardens, a panoramic infinity pool and sun deck, private parking and storage facilities, as well as a safe children’s play park and grown-up chill out zone in a lifestyle-orientated living space free of cars. A wonderful blend of modern comfort in a classically elegant residential part of Málaga, Clarity also adds resort amenities to the chic urban appeal of one of Spain’s most beautiful and lively cities.
INFO
Gilmar Málaga
C/Cortina del Muelle, 13, Málaga.
Tel: (+34) 657 552 271.
promociones.costa@gilmar.es
www.claritymalaga.com