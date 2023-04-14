Cultural Pursuits

Let’s start with the many amazing museums in the capital, of which there are a whopping 36! Many are located within walking distance of each other, so you can definitely see two or three in a day. Read on to discover our list of favourites.

The Carmen Thyssen Museum in Málaga

A Treasure Trove of 19th-Century Art

Take a colourful journey through the main genres that held sway in Spanish painting during the 19th and the start of the 20th century. The Carmen Thyssen Museum, which is housed in a 16th-century Renaissance building in the city centre, houses an assembly of over 250 works from the Carmen Thyssen-Bornemisza collection. Featured artists include Francisco de Zurbarán, Joaquín Sorolla y Bastida, and Julio Romero de Torres.

The first floor is dominated by the ‘preciosismo’ movement, led by Mariano Fortuny. This style sought to explain the fine details in a scene and featured both everyday subjects (such as Andalusian patios) and high society dances. On the second floor are 20th-century works by artists who looked to international movements such as impressionism for inspiration.

The museum opens from Tuesday to Sunday, 10am to 8pm. www.carmenthyssenmalaga.org