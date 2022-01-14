A Growing Alternative To Marbella

Such is the excitement, potential and critical mass achieved that Málaga is now a viable alternative to the property markets of Marbella and other parts of the Costa del Sol. It is, of course, popular with affluent and professional locals, but increasingly also with international buyers, many of who follow tourists in viewing the city as the ‘second Barcelona’. With the Catalan capital now beset by problems of its own, Málaga draws people keen on having a pied à terre in a cultural hotspot such as it has become.

Properties here have also proven to be a good investment, with prices rising steadily from under €1.000/m2 not so long ago to €2.150 in Q3 of 2021 – 3.5% up in the course of the year so far. TINSA, Spain’s largest valuation company, reports a year-to-year increase of 12.9% in Málaga, over double the national level. Savills Aguirre Newman, a specialist in Spanish urban real estate, expects continued growth in different segments of the market, including residential, commercial, retail, logistics and hotels.

With Málaga now the sixth-most valuable real estate city on a per/m2 basis, the top-performing areas within it are Puerto de la Torre, Teatinos and the eastern part of town – reflecting a recent trend towards the suburbs that seems to be in line with post-Covid experiences elsewhere in the world. The east has now surpassed the centre both in price and trend, with the historic quarter losing some ground in the latest months. A square metre now commands almost €3.000 in the east, where city living has the added attraction of proximity to beaches.

Growing sales volumes

Property transactions in Málaga city reached 9,225 in Q3 of 2021, up almost a quarter on the same period last year, and while the resale market rose by one-sixth, sales of new-build homes shot up by almost half to produce the highest modern home transaction level in eight years. Overall, the city ranks fifth in the country in overall property sales, and third in the proportion of newly built homes sold – and if you’re wondering how foreign buyers stack up in this, well they make up over a quarter of the total now, and it’s rising all the time.