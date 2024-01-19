Rest and Enjoy

The Mandarin Oriental Mayfair, London comprises 50 guestrooms and 77 private residences, offering hotel guests and residents an oasis of calm and Mandarin Oriental’s legendary service alongside a vibrant atmosphere in the public spaces. It will house the first namesake Akira Back restaurant in the UK (from Michelin Star award-winning Chef Akira Back) as well as his ‘ABar Lounge’ concept and ‘ABar’ rooftop bar. There will also be an urban spa, focussed on renewal and recalibration.

“We are incredibly excited to open a Mandarin Oriental hotel in the heart of such an iconic location. Mayfair has such a rich history and pedigree within luxury, fashion and art and is continually evolving,” said Susanne Hatje, General Manager. Hatje revealed that the new hotel would introduce delightful touches for which Mandarin Oriental is loved, but in a more intimate and informal setting. She emphasised the warm, club-like atmosphere that would flow throughout the hotel, making the Mandarin Oriental Mayfair a new destination of choice in the area.