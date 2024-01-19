The Mandarian Oriental Hotel Group is home to an impressive array of luxury hotels in Asia-Pacific, The Americas, Europe, the Middle East and Africa and it is now expanding its presence in London with the Mandarin Oriental Mayfair. The group has chosen an iconic location for its newest addition – Hanover Square, in the heart of Mayfair, one of London’s most stylish neighbourhoods. This square is a lively commercial area containing beautiful buildings in every style, built between the 18th and 20th centuries. Interestingly, it was one of the first Georgian squares to have been built in the 1720s in the West End of London.
WORDS MARISA CUTILLAS PHOTOGRAPHY COURTESY OF MANDARIN ORIENTAL
Taking advantage of this world-class location, the new hotel will offer guests and those who are part of the exclusive MO Fans programme exclusive access and experiences from high fashion to art, culture, and dining. Two of London’s most influential quarters, Knightsbridge and Mayfair, will be connected through the Mandarin Oriental brand. For visitors and locals already in love with Mandarin Oriental Hyde Park in Knightsbridge, there is now an additional way to experience Mandarin Oriental, inspired by the vibrancy and creativity of its new neighbourhood.
Rest and Enjoy
The Mandarin Oriental Mayfair, London comprises 50 guestrooms and 77 private residences, offering hotel guests and residents an oasis of calm and Mandarin Oriental’s legendary service alongside a vibrant atmosphere in the public spaces. It will house the first namesake Akira Back restaurant in the UK (from Michelin Star award-winning Chef Akira Back) as well as his ‘ABar Lounge’ concept and ‘ABar’ rooftop bar. There will also be an urban spa, focussed on renewal and recalibration.
“We are incredibly excited to open a Mandarin Oriental hotel in the heart of such an iconic location. Mayfair has such a rich history and pedigree within luxury, fashion and art and is continually evolving,” said Susanne Hatje, General Manager. Hatje revealed that the new hotel would introduce delightful touches for which Mandarin Oriental is loved, but in a more intimate and informal setting. She emphasised the warm, club-like atmosphere that would flow throughout the hotel, making the Mandarin Oriental Mayfair a new destination of choice in the area.
Design and Interiors
Designed by internationally renowned Rogers Stirk Harbour + Partners (the talent behind the Lloyd’s building and the ‘Cheesegrater’ in London, as well as the Pompidou Centre in Paris), the building’s design has a rich historic context, given its location on the corner of Mayfair’s oldest square.
A strong sense of place has inspired the interior design of the hotel’s public spaces, created by Tokyo-based studio, Curiosity, who have focused their concept on ‘a hub of nature and art’. As a homage to the hotel’s cultural and creative neighbours, artworks by local British artists feature throughout the hotel with one-off furniture pieces curated by Curiosity’s founder, Gwenael Nicolas.
The 50 guestrooms and suites have been designed by UK-based Studio Indigo, embracing a British style influenced by the hotel’s iconic location in the heart of London, while encompassing touches reflective of the Group’s oriental heritage.
Restaurants & Bars
There will be several vibrant F&B outlets crafted by Chef Akira Back who makes his UK debut at Mandarin Oriental Mayfair. Born in Korea and raised in Aspen, Colorado, Michelin Star award-winning Chef Akira Back brings a sense of adventure and boundless creativity to his culinary creations. The Akira Back brand is a diverse portfolio of over 20 restaurants and lounges around the globe which pride themselves on creating innovative culinary experiences combined with a social atmosphere and elegant ambience. The mission statement is to make unforgettable memories for guests by revolutionising the dining experience through one-of-a-kind dishes and gracious service.
Wellness Offerings
The Spa at Mandarin Oriental Mayfair, will provide the perfect antidote to the fast pace of London life for hotel guests, residents, and the local community, offering sublime serenity in the heart of Mayfair. The overall spa features an indoor 25-metre swimming pool, sauna, vitality pool, relaxation room, and a myriad of bespoke wellness treatments that abound in a Mandarin Oriental spa.
About The Mandarin Oriental Hotel Group
Mandarin Oriental Hotel Group is the award-winning owner and operator of some of the world’s most luxurious hotels, resorts, and residences. Having grown from its Asian roots into a global brand, the Group now operates 37 hotels and nine residences in 25 countries and territories, with each property reflecting the Group’s oriental heritage, local culture, and unique design. Mandarin Oriental has a strong pipeline of hotels and residences under development, and is a member of the Jardine Matheson Group.