As a boutique real estate company and developer, Vasari has created some of the most memorable projects that grace the Marbella skyline, including the luxurious apartment complex near Puerto Banús that carries its name. This timeless classic in one of the area’s finest gated suburbs is, however, the best yet.
Words Michel Cruz, Photography Courtesy of Grupo Vasari
Having created developments that have stood the test of time and worked with top architects such as Melvin Villarroel, Manuel Burgos and Juan Carlos Tortosa, Vasari is a real estate company that has built up quite a pedigree over the years, but with Mansion Camojan 55 the experienced boutique developer has raised the bar significantly and produced its finest work yet.
What makes this modern villa so special is the product of a variety of factors that come together to great effect. They include the address, the setting, the architectural design and a myriad of details that set Mansion Camojan 55 apart even within the hotly contested upper echelon of the market in Marbella.
Prime Building Blocks
If location is a prime consideration in real estate, then first impressions are the next vital ingredient that makes a person fall in love with a property. Camojan 55 has both, for it finds itself within the peaceful, private enclave of Cascada de Camoján, an exclusive gated villa community bordering the eastern edge of Sierra Blanca and the protected scenery at the foot of La Concha Mountain. The security of this natural residential area is one of the highest in Marbella as the urbanisation has a single access control with 24/7 security.
For all that this is a tranquil area with direct access to hiking paths, the villa is also just a few minutes removed from downtown Marbella and the routes that flow east and west of the town. From most perspectives, such a setting at the upper end of the Golden Mile is a prime real estate location, and it comes with rather spectacular sea and mountain views.
The drive past the manned entrance to this select community is through leafy streets surrounded by nature and views, culminating at an entrance that indicates a home of architectural value. In fact, the signature design of this mansion is visible the moment you approach it, and the evocative shapes of the entrance provide a hint of what lies beyond that beautifully styled wall.
Timeless Style
What can be a feature that is sometimes overlooked in most villas becomes a true element of design and a pleasing focal point in Camojan 55. This is true not only of the gate and walls, which reveal a quality of design and materials seldom seen, but also notably of the driveway. Not the most attractive part of some homes, here it is a pleasure to behold, thanks to an irregular line pattern that mesmerises the eye.
Function is added to form with a special surface treatment that provides grip even in the wettest of conditions, as you enjoy the ride upwards to the imposing front door. The latter, together with a very modern interpretation of the classic pediment, is the first indication of why this modern home is classed as a mansion. Step inside through the imposing doorway and the second reason affirms it further with an entrance hall fit for a home of this standing.
Impressive windows flanking the front door run all the way to the double-height ceiling in a space from which the effortless flow of distribution between rooms and areas of the property becomes evident at a glance. The hallway leads on to the main living area, where lounge, dining room and kitchen are interconnected yet separate spaces in a way that is both optimally functional and practical while also setting the tone for the special ambience that pervades Camojan 55.
The large yet intimate living room opens onto an equally spacious terrace fronting an infinity pool that seems to drop off into the sea as it blends with the horizon. From here, the eye traces the coastline from any position within the garden and terrace, including an outdoor kitchen area designed to serve the al fresco dining space that connects with the formal dining room inside. This elegantly styled space flooded with light and views links seamlessly with the living room and impressive contemporary kitchen, which also adjoins a professional catering and preparation room.
Special Elements
If the exterior styling of Camojan 55 can be called timeless, then the interior is no less so, for it consists of three main areas that interconnect with effortless ease to create a living environment that stands out for its functionality as well as its refinement and the range of lifestyle options it offers. All across the home are visual treats, such as a pretty olive tree that catches the eye from the main entrance or the sculpture that forms a focal point within the hallway and kitchen.
Continue on into the private spaces on the ground floor and you realise that this is indeed a home with very special touches that add a great deal of quality to life within it. Out of a total of nine bedrooms, three are located on this level, including two elegant guest suites and a spacious bedroom with inspiring mountain views (also perfect as a home office). Occupying a delightfully atmospheric corner in this part of the home is a reading area that offers an independent little living room for guests or residents alike.
From here, a door glides open to a very intimate terrace that overlooks the beautifully landscaped back garden with spectacular views of La Concha Mountain and the villa’s private putting green. It is a highly atmospheric and inviting part of the home, just made for cosy winter evenings thanks to a large modern fireplace. Sheltering this area is a cantilevered roof that defines the architectural pedigree of Camojan 55.
Look up and you’ll see this overhanging architectural feature is part of what has to be one of the most panoramic gyms in Marbella, richly endowed in Zen-like ambience for those working out. The upper floor is reached by stairs or a lift and in addition to the gym is also home to another four bedrooms, including an expansive private master suite with luxurious modern bathroom and his and her dressing rooms. Occupants may also be tempted by a second suite with features fit to challenge the main bedroom, not to mention sea views to match.
Take the lift or stairs down to the lower floor, and you will encounter a modern wine cellar, private spa with top-spec sauna, steam room, hot tub and an indoor swimming pool, as well as an additional bedroom suite, independent apartment and a spacious garage for ten vehicles that is offered with a classic car collection as an optional feature. Another entertainment area can be found on the amazing rooftop terrace, where stunning sea and mountain views surround an outdoor kitchen, dining and lounging area, as well as restrooms and a seductive swimming pool that appears to float upon the mansion. This is a magical place to relax and connect with nature and the essence of Marbella.
Offered decorated and furnished to the highest standards, Mansion Camojan 55 is an important property that forms the pinnacle of Vasari’s many years as one of the leading developers in the Marbella area – not to mention an impressive addition to Marbella’s high luxury property segment.