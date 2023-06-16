Timeless Style

What can be a feature that is sometimes overlooked in most villas becomes a true element of design and a pleasing focal point in Camojan 55. This is true not only of the gate and walls, which reveal a quality of design and materials seldom seen, but also notably of the driveway. Not the most attractive part of some homes, here it is a pleasure to behold, thanks to an irregular line pattern that mesmerises the eye.

Function is added to form with a special surface treatment that provides grip even in the wettest of conditions, as you enjoy the ride upwards to the imposing front door. The latter, together with a very modern interpretation of the classic pediment, is the first indication of why this modern home is classed as a mansion. Step inside through the imposing doorway and the second reason affirms it further with an entrance hall fit for a home of this standing.

Impressive windows flanking the front door run all the way to the double-height ceiling in a space from which the effortless flow of distribution between rooms and areas of the property becomes evident at a glance. The hallway leads on to the main living area, where lounge, dining room and kitchen are interconnected yet separate spaces in a way that is both optimally functional and practical while also setting the tone for the special ambience that pervades Camojan 55.

The large yet intimate living room opens onto an equally spacious terrace fronting an infinity pool that seems to drop off into the sea as it blends with the horizon. From here, the eye traces the coastline from any position within the garden and terrace, including an outdoor kitchen area designed to serve the al fresco dining space that connects with the formal dining room inside. This elegantly styled space flooded with light and views links seamlessly with the living room and impressive contemporary kitchen, which also adjoins a professional catering and preparation room.