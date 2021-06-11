FLEXITARIAN PHILOSOPHY

We are what we eat and, at Manuka, what we eat is taken very seriously. The group’s philosophy is centered on offering wholesome organic food that is brimming with benefits for our health. Free of refined sugar, GMO and additives, diners can select from a large range of creative plant-based and raw food dishes as well as gluten-free and dairy free options. The ingredients employed are organic, free-range, locally sourced, and produced in the most ethical way possible.

BEAUTIFUL LOCATION

The new Manuka on the Golden Mile is a joy to dine at. The interior of the restaurant is spacious and contemporary, with relaxing stonework and solid wooden tables. Outside, a large terrace descends through the garden with well-spaced tables and plenty of trees and umbrellas providing welcome shade. Being situated in a luxury hotel means that this Manuka is open all day, for breakfast, lunch and dinner, and the kitchen operates continuously throughout the day.