Since opening at La Cañada several years ago, Manuka has become an institution in Marbella for healthy dining. More recently, a 2nd Manuka opened on Marbella’s Paseo Marítimo at C.C. Plaza del Mar. Now, Manuka has launched a flagship restaurant at the five-star Alanda Marbella Hotel right in the heart of the Golden Mile.
WORDS: JAMES SINCLAIR, PHOTOGRAPHY: Kevin Horn
FLEXITARIAN PHILOSOPHY
We are what we eat and, at Manuka, what we eat is taken very seriously. The group’s philosophy is centered on offering wholesome organic food that is brimming with benefits for our health. Free of refined sugar, GMO and additives, diners can select from a large range of creative plant-based and raw food dishes as well as gluten-free and dairy free options. The ingredients employed are organic, free-range, locally sourced, and produced in the most ethical way possible.
BEAUTIFUL LOCATION
The new Manuka on the Golden Mile is a joy to dine at. The interior of the restaurant is spacious and contemporary, with relaxing stonework and solid wooden tables. Outside, a large terrace descends through the garden with well-spaced tables and plenty of trees and umbrellas providing welcome shade. Being situated in a luxury hotel means that this Manuka is open all day, for breakfast, lunch and dinner, and the kitchen operates continuously throughout the day.
BOUNTIFUL BREAKFAST
All-day opening is also reflected in the menu, which features an enticing breakfast selection with pressed juices and a range of organic coffees and premium quality teas to choose from. Served until 12:30pm, even late starters or those on intermittent fasting can partake of its bounties.
SPOILED FOR CHOICE
The menu is very extensive indeed – so much so that you will be able to indulge here on many occasions and will look forward to doing so. Comprising a large selection of appetisers, sides & sharers, salads, bowl foods with healthy pastas and wraps, it is difficult to decide on what to order, which is an enjoyable situation to encounter. Attentive waiters who are friendly and knowledgeable will help if you need any assistance in your choice.
FIRM FAVOURITES
Packed with health and goodness, some of Manuka’s most favoured dishes at the new location include the Chicken & Avocado Salad, Thai Me Up Wild Prawns, the Superfood Bowl, Spicy Chicken Wok, Zucchini Pasta Wild Prawns, the Salmon Bowl and the Manuka Burger. Each of these plates features a plethora of fresh ingredients with delicious sauces or dressings.
NUTRITIOUS DRINKS
Complement your lovely food choice with one of the many wholesome drinks on offer: immunity shots, superfood smoothies and refreshments such as their homemade Lemonade or Cheating Cola, which is like a non-alcoholic mojito. The hotel is actually alcohol-free but diners can bring their own bottle, which will be served to them.
DELICIOUS DESSERTS
Those with a sweet tooth can indulge in delicious desserts that are all homemade with natural sugars and wholesome ingredients. Choose from Raspberry Cheesecake, Chocolate & Hazelnut, Banoffee Cup and Mama’s Crumble among many others.
Members of the public are welcome to visit Manuka and can park freely for 90 minutes in the grounds of the hotel if they are dining in the restaurant. Families are also catered for, whether staying at the hotel or visiting for a healthy treat. Open Wednesday to Sunday from 9am to 10pm. Make the first of what is destined to be many visits soon.
INFO
MANUKA – ALANDA MARBELLA HOTEL
Tel: 952 899 600.
Boulevard Principe Von Hohenlohe, Marbella.
www.manukamarbella.com