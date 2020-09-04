Tell us about the history of the Marbella Blush Rosé

Firstly, for those not familiar with our winery (Bodegas Málaga Virgen), we are a family winery founded in 1885. So, we have more than 135 years as experts in the refinement of Classic Fortified Málaga wines. Derived from the Pedro Ximénez and Moscatel grape varieties.

For the last 2 decades we have been developing our Still range of wines. With recent varieties grown in the region such as Syrah, Merlot, Tempranillo, Chardonnay, Verdejo, etc. We now have more than 35 wine references, comprising the two categories (Fortified and Still).

The new Marbella Blush Rosé wine is a very personal project with a historical connection. Back in the old days we also produced Marbella Verde, which was a sweet white wine. So, the expertise for the production of Marbella wine has been within our family for many years.

As regards the innovative Blush Rosé, I would simply say that it has come about for the same reason as all the good things happen in life. Namely because of a woman, the woman of my life. Together, we have enjoyed many of the beach clubs and restaurants around the area. I was always surprised how often she would order Rosé wines from one specific region outside of Spain. It was a pale wine, light in aroma and taste and at the same time very lively and refreshing. Thus, it was clear that there existed an opportunity in the market to produce something locally.