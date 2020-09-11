The Third Edition of Marbella Design

This is the third year that art collector and entrepreneur, Alejandro Zaia, will be bringing Marbella Design to our shores. If you have attended past events, then you know they are ‘the bomb’ in terms of the talent they bring (past attendees include high flyers from the design, advertising, and tourism sectors – including Architect, Teresa Sapey; Mini designer Frank Stephenson, and advertising whiz kid, Borja Borrero).

Of course, the visual splendour of the art and design on view is worthy of a visit in itself. The common thread that runs through both fairs is the ‘design for life’ concept – the idea that great design enhances life and, in some cases, it can actually last a lifetime (thereby supporting the idea of sustainability).

Better than Ever

Zaia tells me that despite the current health crisis, “this year will have a larger number of participants than last year. Around 150 brands and interior designers have confirmed their attendance, which represents a 35 per cent increase in attendance.” Indeed, the construction industry has continued its activity during the crisis, making the demand for design and art as strong as ever. “We have worked alongside the Palacio de Ferias to ensure that all safety and preventive measures recommended by the government are followed to the letter.”