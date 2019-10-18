Set in the foothills above the Golden Mile, this villa is pure Marbella in its blend of classic design and contemporary comfort. In similar style, it offers the space, privacy and views of an almost country setting with a Golden Mile address, just minutes away from it all.
It’s a peaceful, secluded area known by few and visited by even fewer, yet this corner of the exclusive Marbella Hill Club is all the same highly central – in fact, just minutes removed from Marbella town, Nueva Andalucía, Puerto Banús and the La Cañada shopping mall. You wouldn’t imagine it as you approach on peaceful, leafy suburban roads with little passing traffic, making this a wonderfully private and undiscovered part of Marbella.
The villa makes the most of this sense of space within a personal domain, with a driveway that runs elegantly down to a parking area and forecourt, amid delightful views of gardens and the Mediterranean Sea. Here, an impressive fountain greets you, with water cascading down a rock face alongside an independent guest apartment with double garage that can also be used as an office or studio.
Inside, the entrance to the home is both imposing and welcoming, with a graceful hallway lined with art and a stairway that leads both up to the private quarters on the first floor, and down to the guest rooms and entertainment areas on the lower level. The ground floor, however, is the quarter of the main living spaces, and it combines contemporary décor with eye-catching artwork and the pleasant colours and textures of Asian decorative artefacts.
Opulence in a Home Designed for Enjoyment
In its scale, amenities and finishing, the villa is certainly impressive, and as such provides an ideal venue for entertaining, yet throughout the feel is also of a comfortable family home made to be lived in and enjoyed. The lounge is a case in point; spacious, sunny and bright, with fantastic sea views set off by attractive furnishings and a large, beautifully detailed fireplace. From here you step on to an extensive covered terrace with ample lounging and dining spaces, as well as gaining direct access to the pool below. Flanking the lounge are a cosy family room full of engaging décor items and a classic gentleman’s study complete with boardroom area.
The opposite wing contains a formal dining room with lovely garden and sea views that flows straight on to the outdoor dining area, and a cosy modern country kitchen with independent access and pantry. Enlivened by stylish décor and Asian touches, it makes for a wonderful living space in which to enjoy the Marbella climate and lifestyle. The latter is also the case on the lower floor which, due of its positioning, doesn’t feel like a basement level.
Luxurious Home Features
Stairs open up onto a spacious central area where natural light enters and from which the various parts of the lower floor can be reached. These include practical areas such as a well appointed laundry and machine room, as well as three superb guest suites reminiscent of a luxury hotel, a fully equipped wine cellar, cinema room and one of the star features of the villa – a private home spa. Once again not unlike those found in luxury resorts, intimate and cosy, it features a Hammam, herbal showers and cold bath, Jacuzzi and gym, all adjacent to a shaded terrace and section of the garden. This zone, dedicated to health, beauty and relaxation, even has its own treatment room and small hair salon – a feature seldom seen in a private home.
Though looking out onto its own intimate terrace and green zone, complete with Zen ambience, the lower floor connects directly with the immaculate lawn, which leads on to a large heated swimming pool with hot tub. Flanking this panoramic setting, with its imposing sea views, is a pavilion just made for relaxing or entertaining. Stroll down the pathway from this very private area and you come to a series of tennis and paddle courts shared among a few neighbours, completing what is in effect a large personal estate on the edge of the Golden Mile.
This sense of privacy amid spectacular sea views and vistas across Marbella is perhaps even more accentuated in the upper floor of the property, where the master suite takes pride of place, complete with an ornate stone fireplace, sumptuous bathroom, and made-to-measure dressing room, as well as a spacious private terrace from which to take in the world at your feet. As elsewhere in the villa, delightful artwork in the form of tasteful paintings and sculptures complemented by equally engaging artisan pieces from the Indian subcontinent add to the stylish décor, to create an additional sense of colour and form. Classic style valise suitcases that function as cabinets are another characteristic feature of the home’s interior, to be found in various guest rooms, though the one that adorns the main suite is of particular note.
Adjacent to the large main bedroom are two smaller rooms that share a bathroom, designed specifically with children in mind, and once again reminding us that, while it is a luxurious grand villa, this is above all a family home made to be lived in and enjoyed. Christopher Clover, Managing Director of Panorama Properties, says: “There is something magical about this property; not only is it in one of the finest residential areas of Marbella with spectacular views, but the quality of the finishes and architecture are second to none.”
WORDS MICHEL CRUZ PHOTOGRAPHY CHARLY SIMON
Panorama – Marbella’s longest established real estate agency Blvd. Alfonso Hohenlohe s/n, Marbella. Tel: (+34) 952 863 750.