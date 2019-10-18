The villa makes the most of this sense of space within a personal domain, with a driveway that runs elegantly down to a parking area and forecourt, amid delightful views of gardens and the Mediterranean Sea. Here, an impressive fountain greets you, with water cascading down a rock face alongside an independent guest apartment with double garage that can also be used as an office or studio.

Inside, the entrance to the home is both imposing and welcoming, with a graceful hallway lined with art and a stairway that leads both up to the private quarters on the first floor, and down to the guest rooms and entertainment areas on the lower level. The ground floor, however, is the quarter of the main living spaces, and it combines contemporary décor with eye-catching artwork and the pleasant colours and textures of Asian decorative artefacts.

Opulence in a Home Designed for Enjoyment

In its scale, amenities and finishing, the villa is certainly impressive, and as such provides an ideal venue for entertaining, yet throughout the feel is also of a comfortable family home made to be lived in and enjoyed. The lounge is a case in point; spacious, sunny and bright, with fantastic sea views set off by attractive furnishings and a large, beautifully detailed fireplace. From here you step on to an extensive covered terrace with ample lounging and dining spaces, as well as gaining direct access to the pool below. Flanking the lounge are a cosy family room full of engaging décor items and a classic gentleman’s study complete with boardroom area.

The opposite wing contains a formal dining room with lovely garden and sea views that flows straight on to the outdoor dining area, and a cosy modern country kitchen with independent access and pantry. Enlivened by stylish décor and Asian touches, it makes for a wonderful living space in which to enjoy the Marbella climate and lifestyle. The latter is also the case on the lower floor which, due of its positioning, doesn’t feel like a basement level.