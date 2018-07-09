Max Beach Club

Max Beach has always been an elegant yet laidback club in which to enjoy fine international cuisine overlooking the Mediterranean. Founded by restaurateur Carl Creemers over a decade ago, it has never been content to sit on its laurels, with constant renovations and upgrades it stays at the top of its game in terms of food and ambience.

This year, the bar and lounge area has been completely renovated. Now boasting light wooden decking, modern LED lighting and an outdoor beachfront deck with over 20 white leather Balinese beds, it bears a modern, youthful look that works beautifully in this area of the Coast. It makes the perfect setting for company events, weddings, and private functions, owing to its blend of modern design and proximity to the sea.

Indoors by the bar is an area with inviting blue chesterfield sofas, where diners can enjoy a cocktail whipped up by the bar staff. For dinner in the warm summer months, it’s got to be the outdoor decked dining area, where live music and the sound of the sea make one feel fortunate indeed to be living in this part of the world.

The menu is based on a winning combination: seasonal ingredients and market fresh produce, nicely blended into Mediterranean/international dishes ranging from salads to meats, pasta and risotto, house specialities such as the Bœuf bourguignon and an impressive wine list that includes bottles from Spain and France.

We began with refreshing cocktails; I opted for a mojito while my companions chose the caipirinha and the margarita – all popular at this time of the year. For our starters, we were excited to try the Almadraba wild tu tataki with a refreshing sauce bearing ponzu, carrot tagliatelle and wasabi – tender and fresh, somehow particularly fitting for the summer. Not to be outdone was the croquettes duo, featuring a crisp, super creamy lobster croquette, and a beautifully cheesy Parmesan croquette – almost a must when you visit Max Beach.

Choosing a main is difficult indeed at Max Beach, which is famed for its quality meats but also for its super fresh fish and seafood. Seabass is a big weakness for me, and although I frequently order this dish on my gastronomic sojourns, I must admit that this dish stood out for all the right reasons.

First there was the presentation; the crisp goldness of the fish itself contrasted beautifully with the emerald hued mash (infused with fresh basil) and a scarlet sauce, made of homemade roasted pepper and served alongside slices of colourful roasted pepper. The sweet, fresh combination was no less than a knockout and had me dreaming of this dish a few days later. A return visit soon is definitely warranted.

Max Beach is famed for its meat, which hails from Argentina and is sourced from free-range, grass- and cereal-fed stock. One companion ordered a juicy 400gr entrecôte, served with Belgian fries and salad; an ideal choice for those with a hearty appetite. A third dish we partook of was another classic at Max Beach: the spaghetti with clams and lobster bisque sauce, complemented by our chosen wine of the evening: a fruity Pinot Grigio blush.

As Max Beach is Belgian-owned, how could we resist sharing a Brussels waffle, as crisp and golden as we expected? We also tucked into a light-as-air pavlova, nicely accompanied by seasonal fruit. We stepped inside to the bar/lounge area for coffee and a final drink, enjoying the lively atmosphere of this elegant chill-out spot. Max Beach offers the perfect combination of great food, beautiful design, and proximity to a most inviting moving feast: the sea.

Words Marisa Cutillas / Photography Kevin Horn

Open from April to December. Following construction of a gym on the the first floor, the restaurant will be open all year.

CN340, km 198.1 (Riviera exit), Mijas Costa. Tel: 952 932 780.

www.maxbeach.com