It’s a competitive world out there for chefs wishing to stand out from their competitors, and creating avant-garde dishes or employing molecular cuisine techniques simply won’t cut it. Discerning diners are after something more: an experience in which all their senses are stimulated, pampered, and surprised.
Words Marisa Cutillas, Photography Courtesy of Sublimotion and Dishoom
The term ‘experiential dining’ may seem new, but it has been a buzzword in the industry for many years and it exploded onto the scene after the challenging year that was 2020. Its aim is simple: to create a unique, unforgettable experience for diners through elements like storytelling, entertainment, multisensory stimulation, and technology. Years back, Dani García showed he merits his reputation as a standard-bearer at his eponymous restaurant at the Puente Romano. There, his Once Upon a Time menu was inspired by fairytales like Alice in Wonderland, which have captured the imagination of millions of children and adults across the globe. Dishes on this memorable menu included the Non Nitro Tomato, Silkworms, and What Does Alicia’s Forest Smell Like? The former comprised a tiny crafted tomato that boasted a shiny metallic appearance… it was, without doubt, a one-of-a-kind visual masterpiece for the eyes to behold.
Today, experiential dining can take one of many forms, including:
Multisensory High-Tech Experiences
Dining used to involve pleasing the palate and dazzling the eye through inviting aesthetics, but today, you can expect a complete sensory experience from top restaurants like Sublimotion in Ibiza. This is a mind-blowing experience and, one could say, one that is worth a trip to the ‘White Island’. This is dining at its futuristic best, and it combines Virtual Reality with exquisite food, music, and choreographed service. At Sublimotion, 12 guests enter a ‘capsule’ and take a three-hour ride to the past and future. The meal features 20 courses and costs around €1.650 per person – a small price to pay for entering the metaverse while savouring dishes you’ll never forget!
This experience was designed by Paco Roncero (whose eponymous restaurant boasts two Michelin stars) alongside screenwriters, engineers, illusionists, and audiovisual specialists. Pure genius and artistry are involved here. Renowned DJ and music producer, Wally López, brings a spark of the Ibiza nightlife to the table, while Jorge Blass (one of Spain’s best-known illusionists) questions diners’ sense of reality. Composer, Lucas Vidal; designer, Roberto Diz; and urban artist, Antonyo Marest have also lent their magic to the experience. Thanks to the use of VR headsets and other techniques, diners are taken on a journey to various places and times, including the depths of the ocean, a Copacabana beach, the world of Oz, and a dinner that takes place in the year 2050. Before consuming dishes, diners view their ingredients floating in space and discover their nutritional content. The chairs have wheels and move through the space – all with a view to instilling the artistry of cuisine in diners’ minds and hearts.
Interactive Dining
Experiential dining is not just about technological advances, but also about involving guests more actively in the enjoyment of their food. For instance, staff at the two-Michelin-star Bangkok restaurant, Baan Tepa, accompany guests on a tour of the gardens, so they can view the ingredients that will be used in their meals. Diners interact with the chef, exploring new ingredients and cooking methods and fostering a connection with the culinary process. Interactive dining additionally includes inviting diners to cook part of their meal, offering them displays so they can personalise their meal, and table-side service. In some restaurants, guests are seated directly in front of the kitchen. They can interact with the chef to glean more information about everything from ingredients to techniques.
Themed Dinners
Themed restaurants base their offerings around a core concept, using architecture, décor, imaginative menus, and other features to create a unique atmosphere. Dashoom in Kensington, London, is an example of the extent to which ambience can turn a meal into a party. Designed by Macaulay Sinclair, the design transports diners back in time to Jazz Age Bombay, with a look that is inspired by this city’s old Indian cafés. Art Deco features abound – including original wooden period furniture, stone frieze panels, and marble monogram insets. The menu matches the theme. Here, you will find food from a bygone era that warms your stomach and your heart. Live jazz plays in the background and spicy meals are paired with nostalgic cocktails like Edwina’s Affair, made of a triumvirate of gin, rose, and cardamom.
21st-Century Storytelling
‘Storytelling’ has become a real buzzword in a wide range of industries, ranging from corporate speaking to leadership. It is also a key way for chefs to ensure that their vision resonates with diners. Michelin-starred chefs such as Massimo Bottura (of Osteria Francescana in Modena, Italy) are tapping into this phenomenon, with dishes that tell the story of their local region. One of Bottura’s most publicised dishes is called the Five Ages of Parmigiano Reggiano. Modena is, of course famed for this delicious cheese and in this dish, the chef delves into its different stages of production, revealing the wonders of its flavour and texture. Other chefs seek to share anecdotes from their region with diners. Such is the case of Singaporean chef Damian D’Silva, whose dish, Sambal Juliana, has fascinating roots. This dish is a Eurasian chili paste comprising chillies, shallots, shrimp paste, lime juice, and gula melaka. It was created in Portuguese Malacca in the 16th century by the wife of a local foreman who wished to recreate a Portuguese dish for a homesick captain. The chef believes that sharing stories about heritage dishes makes the experience much more meaningful. It makes diners aware and when there is knowledge, he says, there is a greater interest in knowing more about cuisine and the cultures that make them.