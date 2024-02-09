21st-Century Storytelling

‘Storytelling’ has become a real buzzword in a wide range of industries, ranging from corporate speaking to leadership. It is also a key way for chefs to ensure that their vision resonates with diners. Michelin-starred chefs such as Massimo Bottura (of Osteria Francescana in Modena, Italy) are tapping into this phenomenon, with dishes that tell the story of their local region. One of Bottura’s most publicised dishes is called the Five Ages of Parmigiano Reggiano. Modena is, of course famed for this delicious cheese and in this dish, the chef delves into its different stages of production, revealing the wonders of its flavour and texture. Other chefs seek to share anecdotes from their region with diners. Such is the case of Singaporean chef Damian D’Silva, whose dish, Sambal Juliana, has fascinating roots. This dish is a Eurasian chili paste comprising chillies, shallots, shrimp paste, lime juice, and gula melaka. It was created in Portuguese Malacca in the 16th century by the wife of a local foreman who wished to recreate a Portuguese dish for a homesick captain. The chef believes that sharing stories about heritage dishes makes the experience much more meaningful. It makes diners aware and when there is knowledge, he says, there is a greater interest in knowing more about cuisine and the cultures that make them.