Dynamic Duo

The restaurant is the product of the perfect partnership of David Olivas and Fabián Villar. David, who hails from Jaén, is a talented chef who worked alongside Dani García for more than a decade, honing his creativity in a number of prestigious venues. He is known for his meticulous attention to detail and the championing of Andalusian produce. Fabián meanwhile, who is from Ronda, is the front-of-house manager, and has garnered a reputation as an award-winning sommelier, including Best Sommelier Andalucía – Málaga – Costa del Sol in 2014. Together, they form a formidable team which, since opening Back in 2016, has established an ever-growing admiration from critics, the public, and the media.

The restaurant is located in Calle Pablo Casals, comprising the street-level premises of stone-clad Edificio Fontanillo. You will normally be greeted by Fabián on arrival and shown to your table, from where you will be able to observe David and his team working their magic in the glass fronted kitchen. If, like most, you are coming for the Menú de Degustación, it is imperative to reserve and to be aware of the latest possible arrival time to be able to savour its many courses.