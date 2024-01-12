1 – Sushi Doughnuts

This hot food craze is currently taking over New York but it won’t be long before it will be holding sway in European cities as well. The ‘doughnuts’ are essentially variations of your favourite sushi dishes, served in an attractive circular shape. They feature ingredients such as salmon, avocado, tuna, egg, and cucumber.

2 – Southern Indian Food

Food from Mumbai is all the rage in London at the moment, and your go-to place is Curry On Naanstop at the Seven Dials Market. At this spice-laden haven, you can expect to find treats like jini dosa (a super-fine, crisp ‘pancake’ filled with vegetables and melted cheese) and vada pav (a Maharashtra-born vegan dish comprising a deep-fried potato dumpling placed inside a soft bread bun).