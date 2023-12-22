There are many different vintages of Moët & Chandon. Can you summarise the different categories?

Indeed, there are numerous vintages, and the distinctions primarily lie in the duration the wine rests in our cellars, creating diverse layers of flavours and aromas. The Collection undergoes a complex ageing process, involving bottle positioning in the early stages, manual disgorgement, and an extended resting period after dosage – a true monument of Aged Champagne. It stands as an unrivalled Champagne in terms of price/value, making it a must-have. To commemorate the 280th anniversary of our house founded in 1743, we’ve crafted Moët & Chandon Collection Impériale Creation No. 1, a multi-vintage prestige cuvée, intended as the first in a series of exceptional cuvées leading up to Moët’s 300th anniversary in 2043. This glorious cuvée is based on the 2013 vintage, aged in stainless steel vats, blended with reserve wines from five additional vintages, each briefly aged in 5,000-litre oak casks. It also includes 15 per cent of Champagne from the 2004 vintage, aged in bottles under a crown cap. Our first zero dosage Champagne marks a significant departure, and in my opinion, it has been well worth it.

Which varieties of grapes are used for the Moët Impérial and Rosé Impérial Champagnes?

Moët is the ‘Maison of the trilogy,’ signifying our commitment to bringing the best of the character of the three grapes to our wines. We consistently use Pinot Noir, Meunier, and Chardonnay, with each grape expressing its unique charisma, contributing to the final blend. The Rosé Imperial has a higher percentage of Pinot Noir and less Chardonnay employed in its production.

Where Are The Vineyards Located?

The vineyards are spread throughout the Champagne region. We like to say that a bottle of Brut Imperial is a perfect compilation of the best grapes from the entire Champagne region.