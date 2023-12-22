Moët & Chandon is a giant in the Champagne industry and it is still growing. Founded in 1743 by Claude Moët, a broker and wine producer from the Grande Vallée de la Marne, it has become famous for its very high quality of production and today Moët completely dominates the Champagne export business.
Moët & Chandon is a giant in the Champagne industry and it is still growing. Founded in 1743 by Claude Moët, a broker and wine producer from the Grande Vallée de la Marne, it has become famous for its very high quality of production and today Moët completely dominates the Champagne export business.
Interview By Iain Blackwell Photography Courtesy Of LVMH
It currently belongs to the LVMH (Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton) Group, a world leader in luxury and sophistication. Essential Magazine recently had the privilege to interview Xavier Monclús, Wine Education Manager and Brand Ambassador of Moët Hennessy Iberia, at Michelin-starred Restaurante El Lago. The occasion comprised a special pairing of distinct vintages of Moët & Chandon with creative dishes prepared by Head Chef, Fernando Villasclaras. Xavier Monclús enthralled the invited diners with his in-depth lucid presentation of the vintages being tasted and on how to serve and enjoy fine Champagne.
There are many different vintages of Moët & Chandon. Can you summarise the different categories?
Indeed, there are numerous vintages, and the distinctions primarily lie in the duration the wine rests in our cellars, creating diverse layers of flavours and aromas. The Collection undergoes a complex ageing process, involving bottle positioning in the early stages, manual disgorgement, and an extended resting period after dosage – a true monument of Aged Champagne. It stands as an unrivalled Champagne in terms of price/value, making it a must-have. To commemorate the 280th anniversary of our house founded in 1743, we’ve crafted Moët & Chandon Collection Impériale Creation No. 1, a multi-vintage prestige cuvée, intended as the first in a series of exceptional cuvées leading up to Moët’s 300th anniversary in 2043. This glorious cuvée is based on the 2013 vintage, aged in stainless steel vats, blended with reserve wines from five additional vintages, each briefly aged in 5,000-litre oak casks. It also includes 15 per cent of Champagne from the 2004 vintage, aged in bottles under a crown cap. Our first zero dosage Champagne marks a significant departure, and in my opinion, it has been well worth it.
Which varieties of grapes are used for the Moët Impérial and Rosé Impérial Champagnes?
Moët is the ‘Maison of the trilogy,’ signifying our commitment to bringing the best of the character of the three grapes to our wines. We consistently use Pinot Noir, Meunier, and Chardonnay, with each grape expressing its unique charisma, contributing to the final blend. The Rosé Imperial has a higher percentage of Pinot Noir and less Chardonnay employed in its production.
Where Are The Vineyards Located?
The vineyards are spread throughout the Champagne region. We like to say that a bottle of Brut Imperial is a perfect compilation of the best grapes from the entire Champagne region.
Are all of the vintages elaborated each year, or only in years where the grape harvest is outstanding?
The concept of ‘vintage’ inherently implies outstanding quality. Our strict policy entails no vintages in a mediocre year.
Can you tell us about the Grand Vintage Collection? Are they the only bottles of Moët to have the year of elaboration on the exterior?
The Grand Vintage bottles feature a beautifully chalk-written year on the label. Unlike most Champagnes, those in the Grand Vintage Collection are only made from the grapes of a single exceptional year. Each Grand Vintage is unique.
How can you maximise the enjoyment of drinking Champagne?
The enjoyment depends on the type of Champagne being consumed. Whether it’s a Champagne with cellaring potential or a young, fresh one with predominantly primary aromas. The first step is always to give the Champagne the time it needs. Once it reaches the optimal moment, avoid compromising the experience with a sub par glass – opt for a proper wide and super-thin glass. Temperature is crucial; for different Champagnes, ranging from 5 to 9 degrees Celsius is suitable, with older varieties requiring less cold, even as high as 12 degrees for certain cuvées.
Can Champagne accompany all the courses of a meal?
Absolutely, yes. However, for sweet desserts, I recommend a demi-sec Champagne.
Is Champagne Used As An Ingredient In Cocktails?
Historically, Champagne has been an enhancing ingredient for cocktails. The term ‘Royal’ applied to a cocktail signifies it has been created with Champagne, not any other sparkling wine. Well-known cocktails like Mimosa, Kir Royal, and Negroni Sbagliato (highly recommended) feature Champagne.
What is the best way to preserve a bottle of fine Champagne, and how long can it generally be stored without affecting the quality?
Champagne is a long keeper, with some reaching their peak after 10 or 20 years. It is best stored at a constant temperature around 10-13ºC. However, this doesn’t mean you cannot enjoy it earlier. In fact, 90 per cent of the time, when released, Champagne is ready to drink.