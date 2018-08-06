Viva Las Vegas!

Nestled deep in the Nevada Desert lays an adult’s version of Disneyland, a place offering entertainment and wonder, with the opportunity to experience many different parts of the globe within the space of a 6.8 km strip.

Las Vegas is easy to get to from this side of the world, with flights from Málaga to New York only eight and a half hours, and the option to stop over and visit the Big Apple before jetting off again on a connecting flight of just over five and a half hours to the City of Lights.

Some may pass Las Vegas off as simply a gambler’s Mecca, but this short strip does in fact have a lot more to offer. Granted it does have forty casinos for those who hope to win big and change their life, but there are also alternative ways to do that here, as well as endless other amusements.

How Vegas Was Born

Although many consider the adult’s playground a pretty recent creation, Las Vegas stems back from the early 20th century when it was integrated as part of Clark County.

Created essentially by rail workers who established links from Southern California, these enabled the region to flourish, encouraging farmers to sow their crops and bring fresh produce to the area, necessitating the develoment of a water supply.

Male labourers flocked in to work on the Boulder Dam in the early 1930s, which is today known as the Hoover Dam: an energy saving plant which produces a phenomenal source of hydroelectric energy.

The creation of electricity in the area and the increase of people passing through gave rise to a need to build hotels and create entertainment for the many male workers, whose requirements were happily seen to by business owners and members of the Mafia who construted casinos and showgirl theatres.

Residents and Acrobats

Today, there is plenty of fun available for all the family on the strip itself, including music concerts and shows. Several artists and DJs known as ‘Residents’ live in Las Vegas and perform over certain months of the year, including Jennifer Lopez, Celine Dion, Britney Spears, Mariah Carey and Calvin Harris to name a few.

Cirque du Soleil is also a popular show in the area, with amazing aerobatic performances executed in both air and water, depending on the show you select.

The strip is an attraction in its own right, with many outstanding themed luxury hotels to visit, several even have their own performances. To see the strip at its best, go after dark to get the most out of the entertainment available and to experience the great ambience it has to offer.

Stand outside the Bellagio hotel for a wonderful water show, beautifully choreographed with colour and music. The Fountains of Bellagio is a daily show which starts every 30 minutes from 3pm to 8pm Monday through Friday and every 15 minutes from 8pm to midnight. A full schedule of the show is available on the Bellagio website for more information.

Further down the strip is the Volcano Show at the Treasure Island Hotel which takes place nightly at 7pm, 8:30pm, 10pm and 11:30pm. These free shows are a delight for children and adults alike!

Words Alexandra Caruana

