Tourism and the hospitality industry in general have suffered terribly as a result of the restrictions imposed during this Covid-19 crisis, and one might have thought that confidence in the sector would be at an all-time low, but this is not so, for rather than licking its wounds it is bouncing back with enough belief in the future to initiate not one but a raft of exciting new resort projects in the greater Marbella area.

This points to investor confidence, for the companies and funds behind such plans do not embark upon multi-million projects without having studied the situation thoroughly and convinced themselves that this region will yield the required returns. With most geared for the summer of 2022, it indicates a clear expectation on the part of people better informed than most of us that not only will things have returned to normal by then, but that extra capacity is required.