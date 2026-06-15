Marbella’s New River Walkways

Restoration

What had been pretty much ignored for years, if not decades, drew the attention of the authorities a few years ago, leading to the creation of a comprehensive restoration project that has seen the Benabola and Guadaiza streams thoroughly weeded, cleaned, and relieved of both invasive plants and the debris that had been choking the water channels for years. It’s a project that encompasses more than you might imagine, requiring an initial study and then project planning by specialists before the works that spanned the better part of two years could commence.

The groups involved in the process included not only municipal works teams but also engineers and environmentalists, each with a very specific role to play in the planning and execution of what has become one of the more eye-catching public projects of recent times. Specialists in fauna and flora investigated the streams, their indigenous plant and animal species, and also the intrusive ones before commencing the thorough removal of all clogged up debris material and non-native vegetation.

This detailed process was followed by engineering works involving heavy equipment that removed hundreds of tons of soil, mud, and rocks to produce clear channels through which floodwaters can safely flow out to sea. A major part of these works was the strengthening of the river banks with stones and the kind of earth-based dykes that appear straightforward but actually involve the movement and compacting of huge amounts of sand and soil. Once completed, indigenous species were replanted along the newly restored streams, along whose flanks paved walkways were created that now link parts of Nueva Andalucía and La Campana directly to the coastal pathway, or Sendero Litoral.