The recent DANA storm in Valencia, which wreaked havoc and took hundreds of lives and countless homes, is one of Spain’s greatest tragedies in recent decades. It was and continues to be a testimony to the need for better preparation and care of citizens, many of whom are still rebuilding their homes and coming to terms with the emotional and mental impact of the event.
Words Marisa Cutillas, Photography Courtesy of Lienzo
The natural disaster also revealed the unity of the Valencian people, who gathered in the streets to clean up homes, help those in need, and advocate for a better and safer future. Among those who showed their commitment to the community is Chef María José Martínez, the Chef of the Michelin-starred restaurant, Lienzo.
She certainly wasn’t alone. Many professionals from her sector stepped up to the plate, preparing meals to ensure that the Valencianos had a warm meal in their stomachs as they worked incessantly, clearing the streets of mud and gathering their belongings from damaged homes. Lienzo was active from day one, taking part in fundraising efforts and cooking for citizens. Martínez recently shared her experience with the newspaper Las Provincias, saying, “During the first days, we cooked stews and desserts. It was tremendously rewarding to see how people came together with food donations, which we turned into hot meals for the victims.”
Later, in mid-November, Martínez took part in the Gran Premio Solidario Motul de Barcelona de MotoGPTM, which was held at the Circuit de Barcelona. At the event’s MotoGP VIP Village area, managed by Vilaplana Catering, Martínez prepared two sustainable Mediterranean dishes. She was joined by the teams of talented chefs such as Jordi Roca (Rocambolesc), Benito Gómez (Restaurante Bardal), and Juanlu Fernández (LÚ Cocina y Alma). Martínez stated that she wanted “to be present at this important event, with its international projection and visibility and to continue supporting everyone in need until they can recover,” adding, “It’s essential to heal emotionally while revitalising the economy and strengthening businesses across the Valencian community.” From late November to December 1, Martínez also took part in the València Cuina Oberta event, which raised funds to affect victims of the flooding. She additionally participated in the fundraising gala, Desde Valencia para Valencia, created by Quique Dacosta, Ricard Camarena, and Begoña Rodrigo.
María José Martínez was born in Alhama de Murcia, where she developed a profound understanding of the crucial role that bees play in pollination and the survival of the planet. She worked closely alongside her father caring for beehives. Today, she is a staunch advocate for the protection and conservation of bees, and she frequently incorporates honey, beeswax, and other bee-derived products into her culinary creations. She actively supports the urban beekeeping project by the Valencia City Council and is often seen climbing ladders over five meters high to rescue beehives!
Sustainability is the cornerstone of her philosophy. She sources produce from local producers who respect the environment and animal welfare. At Lienzo, diners can enjoy one of three menus: Trazos (a menu of the day), Pinceladas (a 10-dish tasting menu), and Lienzo (featuring 14 dishes). The cuisine can be defined as ‘modern Mediterranean’ and its menu features over 16 ecological products that have been certified by the Committee of Ecological Agriculture of the Valencian Community.
Lienzo earned its first Repsol Sun and first Michelin Star in 2021 – two recognitions which it holds to this day. The Sustentable Guide, which prizes eco-friendliness in the culinary sector, has marked it as one of the most sustainable restaurants in the Community of Valencia. It is also the only Michelin-starred restaurant in Valencia to have earned the highest Molt de Gust certification for its dedication to promoting high-quality and organic agri-food products from the Valencian Community.
The Chef was honoured with the Sustainability Award at Aquanaria Madrid Fusión 2024 for contributing to the study and protection of bees and for promoting organic products from Valencia. Her excellent work has also been recognised in the international We’re Smart Green Guide. She testifies the excellent that arises when quality meets commitment.