The natural disaster also revealed the unity of the Valencian people, who gathered in the streets to clean up homes, help those in need, and advocate for a better and safer future. Among those who showed their commitment to the community is Chef María José Martínez, the Chef of the Michelin-starred restaurant, Lienzo.

She certainly wasn’t alone. Many professionals from her sector stepped up to the plate, preparing meals to ensure that the Valencianos had a warm meal in their stomachs as they worked incessantly, clearing the streets of mud and gathering their belongings from damaged homes. Lienzo was active from day one, taking part in fundraising efforts and cooking for citizens. Martínez recently shared her experience with the newspaper Las Provincias, saying, “During the first days, we cooked stews and desserts. It was tremendously rewarding to see how people came together with food donations, which we turned into hot meals for the victims.”