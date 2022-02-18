When I inquired how he met Marcos Granda (founder of Skina and owner of three other restaurants in Spain boasting a total of five Michelin stars), Mario answered, “I had just finished my stint at Casa Marcial when a colleague asked if I would be interested in starting at Skina. I was excited about the chance to learn new things. I never thought I would be the Chef. I assumed I would be the Sous-Chef,” he smiles. In his first year at the helm of Skina’s kitchen, he managed to achieve quite a feat alongside his hardworking teammates – that of retaining Skina’s Michelin star. Two years down the track, he and Granda would achieve a major coup for their restaurant: Skina’s second star. “My family always says I don’t call them enough and I answer that it’s because I’m always working. Receiving the second star helped them understand the effort involved in my work. To receive such a prestigious reward so early in my career is wonderful.”

I ask him how he initially adapted to the exacting level of excellence and work Skina is known for. “At first my dishes weren’t as aesthetically pleasing as I desired or they lacked small details. I listened well to the feedback I received from Marcos and my colleagues. Marcos is demanding and he would ask for more finesse. We managed to create a menu with lots of delicate touches and to emphasise specific details in each dish so as to highlight the ingredients.

The result, we believe, is a more enjoyable experience for our diners.”

Mario credits his grandmother and mother for having instilled a love of great food in him. “I’m not at all active on social media. I prefer to work since no matter how beautiful food photography can be, nothing beats the magic of going to a restaurant and enjoying a really fine meal. My grandmother and mother prepared food with love and technique. They would add little touches (a pinch of pepper here, a little cream there) that really livened up a dish.”