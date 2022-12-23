What Did Reviewers Say?

TripAdvisor voters highlighted everything from the service to the artistry of the presentation. One reviewer, Mattpoole69, wrote, “We treated ourselves to the 15-course tasting menu paired with the wine and enjoyed three-and-a-half hours of the most beautiful food to grace a dinner plate. Staff were really friendly and Martin’s nephew even gave us a tour of the kitchen to see where this magic was made.”

Another diner reported that during his visit, Martin was away recovering from knee surgery. However, the chef had left his guest a present and his book. Kind, attentive touches such as these are one reason why you will find many reviewers comparing this restaurant favourably to other Michelin-starred establishments. The excellence of the wine pairing experience and the knowledge of the sommelier are also frequently mentioned.

Creativity is highly prized, with one reviewer surprised at finding unique ingredients like sea urchin (which they had never tried outside Japan) on the menu. Far from leaning on Japanese tradition, however, the Chef has given this ingredient a personal touch and prepared it for his guests with a signature recipe. At his eponymous restaurant, Berasategui values artistry, but also teamwork. If he is proudest of one thing, it is his ability “to create unified teams and emblematic establishments.”

www.martinberasategui.com