But in their wildest dreams, the brothers could not have imagined that the famous trident badge, inspired by the Fountain of Neptune in Bologna, would one day grace the nose of a vehicle anything remotely like the Levante SUV. After all, back in the 1920s, rugged, practical, vehicles were strictly the domain of the military or farmers and the SUV class was decades away from making its debut.

Nowadays, SUVs and crossovers have become so popular; luxury carmakers that once turned their noses up at building one have enthusiastically joined the rush to get in on the act. In fact, there are more than a few high-end makers that might not have survived without an SUV in their lineup.

It’s not been easy for pure sports car makers like Maserati to get an SUV into the marketplace, but the Italian company has managed to create a product that captures the firm’s performance image rather well. The Levante has a kind of voluptuous, predatory, look about it and certainly looks very sporty from every angle. Topping it all off are full-LED Matrix headlights either side of the somewhat traditional Maserati grille. There are five versions, Levante, Levante S, Levante Diesel, Levante GTS and Levante Trofeo with the latter being the performance flagship this article focuses on. Top models use a V-8 engine and there are V-6s lower down the range.

Maserati is, of course, part of the Fiat Chrysler group that also encompasses Ferrari (although Ferrari is autonomous) and if you visit the engine factory in Maranello, you’ll see Maserati engines rolling along the same assembly line as Ferrari powerplants. The Trofeo has a twin-turbo 3.8-litre V-8 with a Ferrari-like exhaust note which develops an impressive 590-horsepower, enough to place this Maserati up with the most potent SUVs out there. Naturally, the rig features four-wheel drive and power reaches the road, or trail, via an 8-speed ZF automatic transmission.