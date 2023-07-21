With its variety of spaces, Matiz reflects what is going on in Málaga. Friday evenings, the live jazz trio will perform according to the season: delighting guests with film-music during the Málaga film festival, or love-jazz around St. Valentine’s. June was inspired by Picasso, to accompany the 50th anniversary of his death, while during the August fair, the restaurant’s patio becomes a ‘caseta’, and guests will dance flamenco just as they would at the fair.

Once breakfast is over its time for something as very local as ‘tapas to share’, accompanied by the local vermouth wine or a classic cocktail but with a Málaga twist to it. We can absolutely recommend the potato salad with a super-creamy mayonnaise made with arbequina and picual olive oil, topped with tuna and dehydrated black olives from Álora. It is served accompanied by Sardinian carasau, salty super-thin and crispy flatbread.

Another alternative is the ‘buñuelos de feria’, light fried dumplings often filled with cheese. In the case of Matiz, the choice is a combination of Ronda goat’s cheese and truffle-parmesan, served on a bed of white powdered olive oil, you cannot miss out on, sprinkled with star aniseed.

For meat lovers the good news is that their pork is sourced from ecological farming, guaranteeing the animal lives in the freedom of the pasture and has a painless slaughter. Sourced at Dehesa de los Monteros, in the Genal valley, their Ronda golden-blonde Iberian pig, at one point close to extinction, gets plenty of exercise while feeding on acorns and chestnuts. The result is absolutely exquisite. Try the cured shoulder with dates, hazelnuts and Galician cheese. Also watch out for their warm stuffed brioches and cannelloni.

Should you opt for a more formal meal, you may eat à la carte or choose the tasting menu, exceptional value for money at €54 for four starters, three mains and two desserts, plus an additional €17 with wine pairing. We can highly recommend this 100 per cent Málaga experience, served on crockery by local ceramic artist, Maria Monasterio. Prepare yourself for enjoying a wonderful variety of exquisite local produce, as lightly treated as possible, so it will not lose its essence.

The meal begins with a citrus-flavoured cocktail spritz with Málaga-wine sorbet. Freshly baked local rye-bread from Obrador de Juanito is accompanied by the house olive oil, Finca La Tortaíta, intense and crisp, sourced from centenary and even millenary olive trees, and salt: white flakes or black volcanic Himalayan salt, which due to its high sulphur content evokes the flavour of fried eggs.