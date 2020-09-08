McLaren Elva – A Racing Pedigree

The Elva name goes back to a British sports car manufacturer of the 1950s and 1960s. Whose cars were once modified for racing by the great Bruce McLaren. It’s an interesting nod towards nostalgia that McLaren should revive the Elva name for such an awesome product.

The Elva is exceptionally light being, in fact, the lightest road car McLaren has ever built. The chassis is carbon fibre, as is the bodywork. The seats are carbon fibre too and the brakes are of sintered carbon ceramic. It all adds up to an exotic car in every respect.

The missing windscreen has aerodynamic body design elements that direct air over the cockpit. Aided by a deflector at the front of the bonnet that rises automatically. A fixed windscreen is an available option, but that would seem to work against the real point of this car.

This McLaren boasts some mightily impressive performance figures. Behind this pace is a 4.0-litre twin-turbo V-8 that develops 804-horsepower. It drives the rear wheels via a 7-speed dual clutch automatic. The zero to 100 km/h figure of under three seconds is outstanding. Giving the driver an experience much like piloting a Formula One car at the Monaco Grand Prix.

The car will top 200 km/h in 6.7-seconds but no top speed is given by McLaren. It should certainly be beyond 300 km/h. McLaren describes the car as ‘ferociously fast’ and nobody’s going to argue with that.