All McLarens are striking designs, but as its name implies, the Speedtail has one standout feature – its elongated tail. The car is almost 60cm longer than that of a comparable McLaren model and it’s almost all at the gracefully tapering rear end. Tails like this have been found to enhance aerodynamics and increase stability and perhaps McLaren was inspired by the legendary long-tail Porsches that won Le Mans 24-hour races back in the 1970s. Fast as those racing Porsches were, they probably never exceeded the remarkable 403 km/h top speed of the McLaren Speedtail.

Perhaps the second most fascinating element of this exciting new McLaren is the fact that you can take a couple of passengers along with you. Like the old F-1 model, the driver occupies a central seat with a passenger on either side. It’s unlikely that either passenger would want to spend that much time in their restricted spot, but at least the thrill of riding in a car like this would compensate for any discomfort. The doors swing outward and upward electrically and the driver faces a rather awkward manoeuvre across either passenger seat, though few enthusiasts would consider this any kind of chore!