British supercar builder McLaren offers an almost bewildering number of products right now, but somewhere on the cutting edge of the range is the remarkable new Speedtail hybrid, one of the most powerful road cars ever built and good for over 1,000-horsepower. Production will be limited to just 106 units.
All McLarens are striking designs, but as its name implies, the Speedtail has one standout feature – its elongated tail. The car is almost 60cm longer than that of a comparable McLaren model and it’s almost all at the gracefully tapering rear end. Tails like this have been found to enhance aerodynamics and increase stability and perhaps McLaren was inspired by the legendary long-tail Porsches that won Le Mans 24-hour races back in the 1970s. Fast as those racing Porsches were, they probably never exceeded the remarkable 403 km/h top speed of the McLaren Speedtail.
Perhaps the second most fascinating element of this exciting new McLaren is the fact that you can take a couple of passengers along with you. Like the old F-1 model, the driver occupies a central seat with a passenger on either side. It’s unlikely that either passenger would want to spend that much time in their restricted spot, but at least the thrill of riding in a car like this would compensate for any discomfort. The doors swing outward and upward electrically and the driver faces a rather awkward manoeuvre across either passenger seat, though few enthusiasts would consider this any kind of chore!
The central seat is made from carbon fibre but it’s clad in leather for optimal comfort. And don’t look for exterior rear-view mirrors on this car. It uses a pair of high-definition digital cameras that actually provide a wider angle of view than conventional mirrors. Also missing are conventional sun visors. Instead, the Speedtail uses a strip of electrochromatic glass at the top of the dramatically raked windscreen.
From a technical point of view, the car doesn’t break any seriously new ground and nor does it have to, given its breathtaking performance. It uses a 4.0-litre V-8 with twin turbochargers and a powerful electric motor that contributes about 30 per cent of the whopping 1,036 horsepower. Power from the hybrid layout reaches the road via a 7-speed dual clutch automatic transmission.
Tests have shown the car to be surprisingly docile in use with taut, predictable handling and highly accurate steering. Carbon ceramic brakes help keep the massive power levels under control and Pirelli P Zero tyres make a big contribution towards cornering power and adhesion under hard acceleration.
The cabin is about what you’d expect in a car of this class. It’s trimmed in the finest leather and like current race cars, the instrumentation is all-digital and uses touch screens instead of switches and buttons. Some controls are located above the driver’s head on the roof. If you get tired of the Speedtail’s wonderful engine notes and prefer listening to your favourite ZZ Top road music, there’s a premium Bowers & Wilkins sound system to hand. You can even order a bespoke luggage set from Italian artisan Schedoni, so grand touring is a serious possibility. Storage space is available in the nose and the elongated tail.
Although the car will cost north of 2 Million euros, it could be something of a bargain from one angle. A 1995 McLaren F1, the company’s first road-going supercar, recently sold for a record 17 Million euros, so that two million could be the best investment you ever made a few years down the road. And if you can find somewhere to safely and legally tackle it, this rare hypercar will allow you to take a couple of friends along for an exhilarating 400-km/h ride.
ENGINE 1,036-horsepower twin-turbo 4.0-litre V-8 plus electric motor.
RANGE 7-speed dual clutch automatic.
ACCELERATION Zero to 100 km/h in 3.0-secs.
TOP SPEED 403 km/h.
I LIKED Astonishing performance levels combined with surprisingly tight and predictable handling.
I DIDN’T LIKE High price, but hang on to one for a few years and you’ll likely think it a bargain.
MARKET ALTERNATIVES Bugatti Chiron, Aston Martin Valkyrie, Mercedes-Benz AMG One.
WHO DRIVES ONE? Discerning collectors with the means to add one of the fastest sports cars ever produced to their stable.
PRICE AND AVAILABILITY Around €2 Million, available by the year’s end.
