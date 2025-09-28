ME Marbella by Meliá Hotels

Reinterpreting Modern Luxury

Setting New Standards in Design The ME Marbella Hotel was designed by Adriana and Álvaro Sans of Estudio ASAH, who paid homage to pure Mediterranean architecture, reinterpreted through their original vision. Organic forms, clean lines, and natural textures are married to nature-inspired hues, such as ochre from the mountainside, white from lime, and different shades of blue from the sea. There are 200 rooms in total, including 24 exclusive suites. The accommodations are sanctuaries of light, beauty, and serenity, offering views of the Mediterranean, Sierra Blanca, or the lush interior gardens.

A Nod to Biophilia

The interiors are inspired by organic forms and are envisioned as an oasis for leisure and dining. They boast fluid architectural shapes and are surrounded by vegetation, paying homage to the benefits of biophilic design for human health. The hotel’s heart is its stunning beach club, Oasis. Here, the captivating blend of architecture, water, and music makes it easy to forget one’s cares and feel embraced in the alluring textures, aromas, and endless sunsets.