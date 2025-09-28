ME Marbella by Meliá Hotels

The renowned Meliá Hotels group has reopened its Puerto Banús hotel under the ME Marbella brand, following an extensive renovation involving a €20 million investment. The launch is part of the group’s ambitious €125 million investment in Málaga, with three more five-star establishments lined up for Málaga, Ronda, and Estepona. ME Marbella is the group’s most avant-garde line of hotels. It has been conceived as a carefully curated universe where every element of a hotel – from its architecture to its cultural and culinary offerings – is part of an integrated vision. Currently, ME by Meliá has eight hotels, spread across Europe, the Middle East, the Americas, and Mexico.
Reinterpreting Modern Luxury
Setting New Standards in Design The ME Marbella Hotel was designed by Adriana and Álvaro Sans of Estudio ASAH, who paid homage to pure Mediterranean architecture, reinterpreted through their original vision. Organic forms, clean lines, and natural textures are married to nature-inspired hues, such as ochre from the mountainside, white from lime, and different shades of blue from the sea. There are 200 rooms in total, including 24 exclusive suites. The accommodations are sanctuaries of light, beauty, and serenity, offering views of the Mediterranean, Sierra Blanca, or the lush interior gardens.
A Nod to Biophilia
The interiors are inspired by organic forms and are envisioned as an oasis for leisure and dining. They boast fluid architectural shapes and are surrounded by vegetation, paying homage to the benefits of biophilic design for human health. The hotel’s heart is its stunning beach club, Oasis. Here, the captivating blend of architecture, water, and music makes it easy to forget one’s cares and feel embraced in the alluring textures, aromas, and endless sunsets.
Savouring the Best of the Mediterranean
ME Marbella is determined to elevate the dining experience on the Coast, working alongside Pont Hospitality to offer guests and external diners three unique spaces. La Terraza Del Med celebrates the flavours of the Mediterranean with honest, local cuisine that draws from sea and land. Barlume offers a sophisticated yet laid-back experience, with offerings ranging from apéritifs to late-night dining, made with Mediterranean flair and top-quality ingredients. Last but not least is Solana – a chic poolside venue that blends the soul of Miami with the freshness of the Mediterranean. The Solana brand belongs to Miami’s Juvia Group, and it is making its debut in Spain thanks to the hotel and the Pont Hospitality group. The Juvia Group was founded by Jonás Millán and Alexandra Millán in Miami, with a portfolio of ten iconic gastronomic concepts. The group has chosen Marbella to open the doors of its very first Solana in the world, ahead of future international openings, including a Miami-based location. Here, Chef David Vignaud’s menu, called Sun Cuisine, offers a balanced and innovative array of dishes such as the Solana Ceviche, Pacheri Carretilleros, and Côte de Bœuf cooked in a Josper grill. The extensive cocktail menu, curated by Keith Butler, mixologist at Juvia Group, offers exotic flavour blends, surprising touches, and unusual combinations.
An Array of Unique Experiences
Guests will enjoy many chances to immerse themselves in experiences that combine local authenticity and holistic well-being. These include artisanal ceramics workshops, beauty rituals, and a private tapas-and-stories tour guided by photographer Jesús Chacón. They can also opt for an electric llaüt (traditional wooden boat) journey to discover the Coast’s underwater treasures, and an exclusive tasting of wines aged under the sea at Spain’s first underwater winery. Of course, there is plenty to enjoy at the resort itself, including a stunning outdoor pool, perfect for catching a few rays and forgetting about that long to-do list.