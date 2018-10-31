Hungary is known above all for its Tokay wines, but the bull’s blood red wine from Eger and surroundings is a full-bodied delight as well, and a fantastic companion for meat courses such as two of our main dishes on the evening: the ‘Beef Ninja Warrior’ – a Japanese style sirloin with Hoisin sauce, Pak-choi, crispy bacon and buttered corn – and the ‘Hamburger Sport Special’, which features a blend of premium beef, sweet onion, homemade tomato sauce, cheddar cheese, avocado and crispy bacon, with salad and French fries on the side. They spell paradise for meat lovers, and indeed, were beautifully prepared, flavoursome and tender.

As for myself, I found that the rich red wine went perfectly well with dorada served with potato hash and spinach, especially one done to perfection with the finest consistency of soft, succulent flesh and crispy skin. The menu at Posidonia offers a great choice of mostly Mediterranean dishes that are of a very high level but also hearty and satisfying. This is a restaurant for people who enjoy good food and good company, and it provides a stylish setting in which to be suitably merry. The dessert menu includes a range of delights such as Maracotta – Pana Cotta with passion fruit coulis, the Choco Loco mousse with strawberries and vanilla ice cream, and a gorgeous apple crumble cake with nut-flavoured ice cream. Or, try the Chef’s Surprise and turn dessert into tapas as you share a heavenly sampling of all the above and more.

If you’re planning an evening out and wish to dine well in a pleasantly stylish setting with good service and, and this is not unimportant, easy parking right out front, then Posidonia is a great new restaurant that brings the Mediterranean and urban sophistication together in one place.

WORDS MICHEL CRUZ PHOTOGRAPHY KEVIN HORN

Posidonia Banus Ctra. Nacional 340, km175, Edificio Rimesa, Local 2, Puerto Banús. Tel: 722 332 669.

www.posidoniabanus.com