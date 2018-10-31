Situated near the Varsari Business Centre, Posidonia offers attractive urban décor, lots of parking and Mediterranean delicacies to explore.
In many ways you couldn’t wish for a better setting as a restaurateur; close to Puerto Banús, Nueva Andalucía, Marbella town and also just a few minutes from San Pedro Alcántara. Set at these crossroads yet in a private spot with its own parking, Posidonia already has a head start on many other restaurant venues, and when you step past the spacious outdoor terrace and enter the dining room you’ll like the cool urban interior with its large bar.
Posidonia brings a touch of big-city glamour to Marbella, and its configuration and space also make it a great option for groups and events. Live music will add to the atmosphere on normal and also themed evenings such as Halloween, Christmas and New Year, when the restaurant really comes into its own. Choose between an outdoor or indoor spot and then settle down to enjoy great value cuisine in stylish surroundings, for Posidonia offers classic Mediterranean delights with special inspiration by Hungarian celebrity chef Lazar Kovacs, who was the master chef of the Hungarian Embassy in Washington DC and is well-known on television, taking for instance third place at the prestigious Chaine de Rotisseurs gastronomy world contest in California.
Style, Taste and Value
The service is attentive and the presentation excellent in a restaurant that also stands out for its attractive décor and ambience. We were offered some tasty appetisers in the form of a fresh Russian salad and jamon slices along with a solomillo meat kebab with slices of mango. This bode well for the evening, especially when we also tried a small glass of Unicum, a classic Hungarian drink that helps to open up the appetite – and it did.
Posidonia offers a good choice of dishes, with a menu that slants a little towards seafood delicacies but also includes a wide variety of meats, including the delicious beef Goulash – the one Hungarian dish on the menu, and here presented officially as a soup, though to me it still seemed like a delightful light stew rich in exotic spices and flavours. My fellow diners opted for a juicy Tandori chicken salad with coriander, fennel and grilled peach, and an equally well-presented red almadraba tuna tartare with a light touch of citrus ponzu sauce, while our accompanying wine for the night was a bottle of Hangács St. Andrea Grand Superior from 2015, a Hungarian bull’s blood wine from Eger in the north of the country.
Hungary is known above all for its Tokay wines, but the bull’s blood red wine from Eger and surroundings is a full-bodied delight as well, and a fantastic companion for meat courses such as two of our main dishes on the evening: the ‘Beef Ninja Warrior’ – a Japanese style sirloin with Hoisin sauce, Pak-choi, crispy bacon and buttered corn – and the ‘Hamburger Sport Special’, which features a blend of premium beef, sweet onion, homemade tomato sauce, cheddar cheese, avocado and crispy bacon, with salad and French fries on the side. They spell paradise for meat lovers, and indeed, were beautifully prepared, flavoursome and tender.
As for myself, I found that the rich red wine went perfectly well with dorada served with potato hash and spinach, especially one done to perfection with the finest consistency of soft, succulent flesh and crispy skin. The menu at Posidonia offers a great choice of mostly Mediterranean dishes that are of a very high level but also hearty and satisfying. This is a restaurant for people who enjoy good food and good company, and it provides a stylish setting in which to be suitably merry. The dessert menu includes a range of delights such as Maracotta – Pana Cotta with passion fruit coulis, the Choco Loco mousse with strawberries and vanilla ice cream, and a gorgeous apple crumble cake with nut-flavoured ice cream. Or, try the Chef’s Surprise and turn dessert into tapas as you share a heavenly sampling of all the above and more.
If you’re planning an evening out and wish to dine well in a pleasantly stylish setting with good service and, and this is not unimportant, easy parking right out front, then Posidonia is a great new restaurant that brings the Mediterranean and urban sophistication together in one place.
WORDS MICHEL CRUZ PHOTOGRAPHY KEVIN HORN
Posidonia Banus Ctra. Nacional 340, km175, Edificio Rimesa, Local 2, Puerto Banús. Tel: 722 332 669.