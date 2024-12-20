Desirable Dishes

We sampled the Salumi e Formaggi Antipasto, an inviting selection of Italian cheese and cold meats, and the Flori di Zucca Fritti, a captivating dish of flowers from the courgette plant deep fried in batter and drizzled with truffle honey. This combination really awoke our palates, piquing our appetites for the Carpaccio di Manzo, thinly sliced beef carpaccio with rucola, Parmesan flakes, and truffle oil, and the delicious Caprina Salad to follow. With gratin goat cheese, green apple, baby spinach, lettuce, cherry tomato, caramelised walnuts, and balsamic vinegar, this was a real treat.

Moving on, we happily enjoyed two Primi dishes of Garganelli al Pesto with Genovese pesto, extra virgin olive oil and Parmesan shavings, and a morish Risotto All’Ossobuco featuring shredded ossobuco, Parmesan and saffron. To round off what had turned into a gourmet lunch, our Secondi selections of Salmon flavoured with passion fruit, cream of carrot, and sautéed spinach, and Charcoal-roasted chicken steak with lime and mayo aroma, both prepared on a Josper, were savoured at length. The two chefs, Davide from Palermo and Fernando from Valencia, are clearly in their element at Mercato della Fontanella.

We had been accompanying all of this fine fare with excellent wines, but the cocktail bar, an integral part of the set up, also offers an enticing variety of freshly shaken combinations, with and without alcohol. It is also worth mentioning that the wine list features a very complete range of digestive liquors, including limoncello, grand bottles of which are displayed in their own cabinet.

The restaurant contains a gourmet shop with Italian products, such as olive oil, wine, cheese, and gourmet pasta that can be purchased for taking home.

Having come this far, it was of course not possible to finish without dessert and Pistachio cheesecake and a medley of sorbets didn’t disappoint. A return visit is already on the cards!