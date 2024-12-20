Mercato della Fontanella (Fountain Market), two years in the making, is the latest sensation on Marbella’s culinary scene. This is the first project in Europe by Simon Jacobo, founder of the US-based Vida y EstiloHospitality Group, who has chosen Marbella as the ideal venue for their launch in Spain. Located in the central neighbourhood of La Fontanilla in downtown Marbella, the new venue represents the evolution of the group’s flagship ‘Mercato’ brand.
Words James Sinclair, Photography Elizabeth Fernández
Mercato della Fontanella (Fountain Market), two years in the making, is the latest sensation on Marbella’s culinary scene. This is the first project in Europe by Simon Jacobo, founder of the US-based Vida y EstiloHospitality Group, who has chosen Marbella as the ideal venue for their launch in Spain. Located in the central neighbourhood of La Fontanilla in downtown Marbella, the new venue represents the evolution of the group’s flagship ‘Mercato’ brand.
Words James Sinclair, Photography Elizabeth Fernández
Long term residents of Marbella will recognise that the new premises are the previously well-known Havana Bar, which has been seductively refurbished during the last two years to create an emblematic restaurant that oozes pizazz and sophistication. The Marbella project, which has created 25 jobs, is a collaboration with two local entrepreneurs, Francisco Martín and José Lozano Muñoz.
Beautiful Surroundings
For al fresco dining in nice weather, the full length tree-lined terrace in front of the restaurant offers a lovely setting with umbrella shading. Step inside to encounter an expansive space nicely segregated into different zones by the use of pillars, shelves, and avante garde metallic screening. Spot lighting and hanging shades offset the neutral tones of grey and black, with a backdrop of jade coloured plush sofas and tiled walls supporting under-lit shelves containing a range of stylish artefacts. The tables are varied in size and shape, many featuring a wooden effect surface which also adorns some of the walls, and the surrounding chairs are supremely cosy.
The menu is fairly compact, divided into sections with Antipasti, L’Insalata, Pasta, Risotto, Meat & Fish, and Pinsa, the latter being a seriously addictive special pizza using a blend of three organic flours with the resulting dough fermented for 48 hours to provide an exceptional flavour.
Desirable Dishes
We sampled the Salumi e Formaggi Antipasto, an inviting selection of Italian cheese and cold meats, and the Flori di Zucca Fritti, a captivating dish of flowers from the courgette plant deep fried in batter and drizzled with truffle honey. This combination really awoke our palates, piquing our appetites for the Carpaccio di Manzo, thinly sliced beef carpaccio with rucola, Parmesan flakes, and truffle oil, and the delicious Caprina Salad to follow. With gratin goat cheese, green apple, baby spinach, lettuce, cherry tomato, caramelised walnuts, and balsamic vinegar, this was a real treat.
Moving on, we happily enjoyed two Primi dishes of Garganelli al Pesto with Genovese pesto, extra virgin olive oil and Parmesan shavings, and a morish Risotto All’Ossobuco featuring shredded ossobuco, Parmesan and saffron. To round off what had turned into a gourmet lunch, our Secondi selections of Salmon flavoured with passion fruit, cream of carrot, and sautéed spinach, and Charcoal-roasted chicken steak with lime and mayo aroma, both prepared on a Josper, were savoured at length. The two chefs, Davide from Palermo and Fernando from Valencia, are clearly in their element at Mercato della Fontanella.
We had been accompanying all of this fine fare with excellent wines, but the cocktail bar, an integral part of the set up, also offers an enticing variety of freshly shaken combinations, with and without alcohol. It is also worth mentioning that the wine list features a very complete range of digestive liquors, including limoncello, grand bottles of which are displayed in their own cabinet.
The restaurant contains a gourmet shop with Italian products, such as olive oil, wine, cheese, and gourmet pasta that can be purchased for taking home.
Having come this far, it was of course not possible to finish without dessert and Pistachio cheesecake and a medley of sorbets didn’t disappoint. A return visit is already on the cards!
INFO
Calle Ortega Y Gasset, Esquina
Pablo Casals, Marbella.
Open Monday – Sunday from 13:00 – 16:00 and 19:00 – 24:00 with snacks served between 16:00 – 19:00.
Tel (+34) 605 675 851.
info@mercatodellafontanella.com
www.mercatodellafontanella.com