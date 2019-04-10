The car is equipped with exceptionally powerful brakes that keep all that power in check, but buyers can opt for even more effective ceramic brakes that are perhaps more suitable for track driving. We’ve found that carbon or ceramic brakes have a tendency to squeal in everyday use and this can be distracting. Perhaps the best safety feature of this car is the standard all-wheel drive that gets power to the road exactly where and when it’s needed.

Unusually in a car like this, the AMG GT 4-Door offers different seating configurations to suit the needs of individual owners. Although most buyers would probably go for the pair of seats in the rear that’s common in 2+2 layouts, it is possible to order a rear bench seat that will accommodate three people, preferably small ones. Rear occupants can select various comfort features with a touchpad screen located on the console between the seats. Like the Porsche Panamera, the GT 4-door has limited rear headroom; the price to be paid for any car with dramatically styled bodywork like this.

The cockpit is something of a high-tech feast with every possible practical and convenience feature. Beautifully fitted out and finished, as is even the least expensive Mercedes-Benz product, even the steering wheel is a masterpiece of advanced design. Various functions are combined in groups and touch and feel can be controlled using buttons, also on the steering wheel. Finger swipes are used to operate the infotainment system, a process that takes a little getting used to.

This new AMG is certainly one of the most interesting cars to emerge from Germany in some time. It offers stunning performance in a package that could qualify it as a family car, yet tests at the fabled Nurburgring circuit have proved even the basic model as an amazing performer. On the design front it’s a real head-turner and the interior has an ambiance to match any luxury rival. It probably won’t be a volume seller for Mercedes, but it’s bound to be widely praised and admired.