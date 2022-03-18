The interior just shrieks high technology, especially if the huge Hyperscreen is opted for. This screen takes care of a wide range of needs, including the expected navigation technology and entertainment demands. Stretching an impressive 56-inches across the dash, the screen dominates everything else in the cockpit. The Hyperscreen actually incorporates two touchscreens and the instrument panel. When all lit up it looks like the ‘glass cockpit’ airline pilots work with nowadays. Voice commands can be used as required and there are no less than six USB-C ports sited around the cabin.

Apart from its impressive roster of tech wizardry, the cabin offers the usual Mercedes-Benz ambiance that can be found even on entry-level models. The design involves flowing lines and lots of dedication to occupant comfort. Obviously, the car is exceptionally quiet with its electric drive and anyone riding in it will enjoy the Burmester audio system even more than usual.

There are some very exciting times ahead for Mercedes-Benz and its customers as the EQ range extends. An ‘ultimate EQ’ has been under development in the form of the Vision EQXX, a dramatically-styled four-door EV aimed at buyers who want even more than the new EQS range can provide. Existing right now in concept form, the EQXX promises to take electric distance and efficiency to a new level and the car will boast a range of over 1,000-km, according to Mercedes. Instruments and lights use solar power and the interior makes wide use of plant-based and recycled materials. Right now, no carmaker appears to have anything on the drawing board to match the EQXX, but who knows what rival luxury carmakers will reveal over the next few months?