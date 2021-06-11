SUPREME ELEGANCE

The design of the new 2021 S-Class was clearly developed along restrained and conservative lines and owes something to the beautiful CLS 4-door coupés that launched a new segment across the auto industry a few years back. Although the S-Class has the same sweeping coupé lines as the CLS, it was designed to provide more rear headroom, which will be a welcome move for taller occupants back there. Over the years, the S-Class line has seen one or two models that fell short in the styling department, but this isn’t among them. ‘Supreme elegance’ would be a good way to describe the 2021 S-Class design.

SUPERIOR TECH SUPPORT

Mercedes-Benz points to a number of technological advancements aimed at enhancing driver support, protection and interaction. These include a new 3D instrument display that provides depth perception of the surroundings and uses eye-tracking. The dash-dominant touch-screen is a huge 12.8-inch unit. A large head-up display is available with augmented content, providing critical information without having to scan the instrument panel.

Other available features include active interior lighting integrated into the driver assistance systems.

Mercedes points out that these and other technologies mean that the S-Class can be experienced with almost all the senses – vision, touch, hearing and even smell. The driver is truly integrated with the vehicle thanks to this pioneering engineering work.

As with previous S-Class cars, a variety of engine choices are available ranging from economical diesels to potent twin-turbo V-8s. No doubt there’ll be a performance-oriented AMG variant somewhere down the road too. Some engine options use mild-hybrid technology and there are indications that an all-electric S-Class may be on the way.