It’s always exciting to see an all-new S-Class saloon arrive from Mercedes-Benz for many solid reasons. As the Stuttgart manufacturer’s flagship car, it’s often used to debut new technology that we’ll see later on in less costly products from Mercedes. Look through the maker’s current range and you’ll find all kinds of advancements that originally made their bow on an S-Class.
The S-Class has dominated the Mercedes-Benz range of vehicles since 1972 when it officially took the flagship role, but its ancestry can be traced back to 1954. Ever since and over six generations, the car has been updated and refined and today, it’s the world’s top selling luxury saloon, probably by quite a wide margin. The prestige and appeal of this impressive car is global and it is assembled in many countries apart from Germany including Thailand, Malaysia, Indonesia and India. There’s an ultra-luxurious Maybach variant of the car, marketed as a stand-alone product separate from the core S-Class lineup.
SUPREME ELEGANCE
The design of the new 2021 S-Class was clearly developed along restrained and conservative lines and owes something to the beautiful CLS 4-door coupés that launched a new segment across the auto industry a few years back. Although the S-Class has the same sweeping coupé lines as the CLS, it was designed to provide more rear headroom, which will be a welcome move for taller occupants back there. Over the years, the S-Class line has seen one or two models that fell short in the styling department, but this isn’t among them. ‘Supreme elegance’ would be a good way to describe the 2021 S-Class design.
SUPERIOR TECH SUPPORT
Mercedes-Benz points to a number of technological advancements aimed at enhancing driver support, protection and interaction. These include a new 3D instrument display that provides depth perception of the surroundings and uses eye-tracking. The dash-dominant touch-screen is a huge 12.8-inch unit. A large head-up display is available with augmented content, providing critical information without having to scan the instrument panel.
Other available features include active interior lighting integrated into the driver assistance systems.
Mercedes points out that these and other technologies mean that the S-Class can be experienced with almost all the senses – vision, touch, hearing and even smell. The driver is truly integrated with the vehicle thanks to this pioneering engineering work.
As with previous S-Class cars, a variety of engine choices are available ranging from economical diesels to potent twin-turbo V-8s. No doubt there’ll be a performance-oriented AMG variant somewhere down the road too. Some engine options use mild-hybrid technology and there are indications that an all-electric S-Class may be on the way.
The interior design of these cars is nothing short of superb and just stepping inside one is to enjoy an ambiance not often experienced. Considering that even the least expensive Mercedes-Benz car is meticulously finished, it’s obvious that the flagship is going to be something very special indeed – and it is. Especially attractive is the quilted leather used for the seating on some models.
Also worth mentioning is the way different materials and textures are matched to create a feast for the eyes every time you get into the car. In order to reduce drive workload, an array of controls is located on the steering wheel. These take a little getting used to, but once acquainted, it’s a lot safer than reaching across the dash.
Certainly Mercedes-Benz has excelled itself in creating a car that should handily retain its best-selling status for many years to come. There are many fine competitors out there, but the S-Class remains a benchmark for luxury car manufacturers to attain.
INFO
- ENGINE Range includes petrol and diesel V-6 and V-8.
- TRANSMISSION 9-speed automatic.
- ACCELERATION Zero to 100 km/h in 4.9-secs (S 500).
- TOP SPEED 250 km/h (governed).
- I LIKED An outstanding interpretation of what a modern luxury saloon should be. Unsurpassed fit and finish matched with spirited performance with all powerplant options.
- I DIDN’T LIKE It would have been good to see an electric or full plug-in hybrid version right from the start, but no doubt they are on the way.
- MARKET ALTERNATIVES BMW 7-Series, Audi A8L, Jaguar XJL, Genesis G90, Lexus LS, Maserati Quattroporte.
- WHO DRIVES ONE? People who want the very best combination of luxury and performance in a full size saloon. Mercedes enthusiasts who will always buy the latest version of their favourite model and don’t wish to own a luxury SUV.
- PRICE AND AVAILABILITY Available now starting at €93,438.
This article is sponsored by C. De Salamanca, official dealers for Bentley, Ferrari, Aston Martin, Jaguar & Land Rover.
Tel: (+34) 952 785 250.
www.cdesalamanca.com